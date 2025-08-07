Chris Schweighardt

Mr. Schweighardt received his BSN from the University of Kentucky and completed his MSN in Nursing Administration from Eastern Kentucky University.

Mr. Schweighardt began his VA career in 2016 as the Chief Nurse for Acute Care Services at the Tampa, Florida VA and then transitioned to Nurse Executive, Associate Director of Patient Care Services at the Chillicothe, Ohio VA in 2019.

During Mr. Schweighardt’s tenure in VA he has provided oversight for 350-550 bed facilities (Acute Care, Mental Health, Community Living Centers, Long Term Care, Outpatient Clinics) been responsible for 450 FTE’s, and served on numerous leadership committees and councils involving change management and improvement initiatives involving Veterans health care.

