Dr. Jim Hall, PsyD, MBA, serves as the Acting Medical Center Director of the Cincinnati VA Medical Center as of May 1, 2025.

A seasoned leader within the Veterans Health Administration, Dr. Hall brings a unique blend of clinical insight and operational acumen to his role, where he is committed to delivering high-quality, Veteran-centered care grounded in the principles of a High Reliability Organization.

Dr. Hall previously served as Associate Director at the Cincinnati VAMC, where he oversaw all administrative operations, including Engineering, Fiscal, Pharmacy, Police, Prosthetics, Patient Business Services, Nutrition & Food Services, and Veteran Experience. He has twice served as Acting Medical Center Director, providing stable and visionary leadership during periods of transition.

Earlier in his VA career, Dr. Hall held key leadership roles at the VISN 10 Network Office, supporting eleven medical centers across Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. As a Health Systems Specialist, he led Group Practice Management, Whole Health, and Patient-Centered Care initiatives, contributing to the successful implementation of the VA’s T21 modernization goals, including the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model.

Dr. Hall began his VA service as a staff psychologist with the National Center for Organization Development, where he provided executive coaching and led transformational initiatives across the VHA. He holds a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology and an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

With more than two decades of experience at the intersection of healthcare delivery, organizational development, and strategic leadership, Dr. Hall continues to advance the mission of the VA to honor and serve those who have served our nation.