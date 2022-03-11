Cincinnati VAMC observes National Nutrition Month

As the nation observes National Nutrition Month in March, Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) team of registered dietitians have taken this opportunity to give tri-state Veterans a peek at the nutrition services available to them and how those services can help them live healthier lives.

The U.S. Veteran population, when compared to the non-Veteran population, suffers from disproportionately higher numbers of obesity and co-morbidities, including coronary heart disease, cancer, arthritis, and diabetes[1]. To combat the health risks associated with obesity, Cincinnati VAMC dietitians offer a multitude of services focused on improving the health and overall wellness of Veterans.

“Our dietitians are really skilled at working with Veterans based on their individual needs to help guide them through making good food choices that can ultimately help prevent further complications or prevent chronic diseases in general,” said Caitlin Robson, Cincinnati VAMC Clinical Nutrition Dietitian.

From virtual clinics to in-home care, early morning clinics to evening classes, Cincinnati VAMC’s registered dietitians maintain the flexibility needed to meet Veterans where they are. The following is a list of services offered to Veterans in need of nutrition assistance:

Virtual outpatient clinics

Weight management groups

Individual counseling

Virtual cooking classes

Diabetes management groups

Inpatient care

In-home care

Residential care

In addition to the aforementioned services, Robson said, “we have food pantries available that are used for Veterans to help provide in times of need or when they’re short on food supply.”

Veterans experiencing food insecurity can visit the food pantries at the main hospital or the Clermont Community-Based Outpatient Clinic to help “tie the gap so Veterans get the food they need,” Robson explained. Veterans will also be connected to community services for more long-term solutions.

For more information about nutrition services available to Veterans, call 513-475-6309. Be sure to check out the Cincinnati VAMC Facebook page for National Nutrition Month events and activities, including cooking demonstrations, interviews with dietitians, and more.

[1] Healthcare (Basel), Obesity and Morbidity Risk in the U.S. Veteran­, 2020