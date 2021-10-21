Ohio American Legion donates van to Cincinnati VAMC.

Every day, Veterans face challenges unique to their population; however, reduced access to care due to transportation insecurity is not a problem any Veteran should endure.

Ohio American Legion gift helps expand access to care for homeless Veterans

Every day, Veterans face challenges unique to their population; however, reduced access to care due to transportation insecurity is not a problem any Veteran should endure. Therefore, the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s (VAMC) commitment to honor America’s Veterans includes expanding access to care.

The medical center’s ability to fulfill this pledge was recently enhanced with the donation of a van from the Department of Ohio American Legion 4th District and Department of Ohio American Legion Charities, Inc. Cincinnati VA Executive Medical Center Director Jane Johnson accepted the gift on behalf of the medical center, Oct. 18.

“I want to thank the American Legion for the delivery of a wonderful van for our homeless program,” Johnson said. “They see what we need and then work to address the need. They are always by our side in service to Veterans.”

As Johnson noted, the van’s primary function is to transport homeless Veterans to and from appointments, which was the driving force behind the American Legion’s donation.

“It means a lot to us because we feel no Veteran should be left behind at any time,” said Department of Ohio American Legion Commander Jean Wilson. “Some homeless Veterans, and even other Veterans, don’t have a reliable vehicle to get where they need to be, and I just think this van here is going to relieve a lot of their issues.”

According to Wilson, the American Legion has an extensive history of generosity toward the medical center that includes the contribution of golf carts used to transport Veterans to and from the medical center, parking lot, and garage, as well as a $50,000 donation that went toward building the Fisher House.

“They are always pro-active, forward thinking and Veteran focused,” Johnson said of the veterans service organization. “Their spirit and enthusiasm are unbridled, and they donate solely based on our need and their support of their fellow man and woman who have worn the uniform. It is a joy to consider them our partner!”

For Veterans who need assistance securing transportation to and from appointments, visit Prepare for your visit. Homeless Veterans may also visit Homeless Veteran Care | VA Cincinnati Health Care | Veterans Affairs or call 513-977-6807 to connect with a care coordinator.