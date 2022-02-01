Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Cincinnati health care community.
You’ve been circling the parking lot at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (VAMC) looking for a space for what seems like forever, and you’re minutes away from being late to your appointment.
Your overall satisfaction with a health care visit starts with patient check-in. It may be the first time you encounter our staff, or it may be the first time you are welcomed to the facility.
Veterans who receive care at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (VAMC) can now participate in a seed-to-table holistic health experience thanks to the opening of the VA Organic Garden.
To help our Veterans be more informed about their medication deliveries.
This article is part of a series about the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.
As the nation observes National Nutrition Month in March, Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) team of registered dietitians have taken this opportunity to give tri-state Veterans a peek at the nutrition services available to them and how those services can help them live healthier lives.
In 2014, the International Journal of Preventive Medicine concluded that Veterans are at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease—or heart disease—over a period of 20 years.
Each year, Designated Learning Officers (DLO) from Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan identify employees to participate in the Leadership Development Institute (LDI).
Whether they served during peacetime or war; at home or abroad; in the Army, Air Force, Navy, or Marine Corps, Veterans share a bond that only they understand.