Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Cincinnati health care community.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people diagnosed with COVID-19 improve within weeks of illness; however, some people experience ongoing health problems for four or more weeks after being infected .
Dr. Emeline Ramanaden, Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center Eye Center Service Chief, contributed to information in this article.
Beginning Monday, January 3rd from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, the Cincinnati VA Medical Center will be offering Drive Through COVID Testing for eligible Veterans daily, Monday – Friday.
Being a caregiver to Veterans means dedicating a lifetime to ensuring our nation’s heroes receive the care they need at all times of day and night.
VA introduces expanded access to life insurance for disabled Veterans
Cincinnati VAMC offers drumming therapy for Veterans, employees.
Every day, Veterans face challenges unique to their population; however, reduced access to care due to transportation insecurity is not a problem any Veteran should endure.
Whole Health is the Veterans Affairs’ holistic approach to Veterans’ health and well-being that focuses on what matters most to you, instead of what is the matter with you.
Because no Veteran should be without a place to call home, the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is committed to ending homelessness amongst the nation’s heroes.