Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Residency Program

Our curriculum is composed of paced modules reflective of areas of importance in the care of the patient with cardiopulmonary dysfunction. The modules are comprised of independent readings, 1:1 didactic instruction, and integrated learning projects with opportunities for teaching, research and community service. These modules compliment weekly mentored advanced clinical practice in the area of cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy across settings.

Professionalism

Education

Research

Telehealth

Veteran Health Issues

Leadership Development

Administration and Ethics

Pulmonary and Cardiac Pharmacology

Nutrition and Diabetes

Cardiac and Pulmonary Evidence Based Practice

Cardiac and Pulmonary Foundations

Movement Analysis

Cardiac and Pulmonary Diagnostic Imaging

Pediatrics and Geriatrics

CPET/PFT

Pulmonary and Cardiac Rehabilitation

Heart and Lung Transplant

Mobility Clinic

Graded Exercise Testing

Musculoskeletal

Cardiac Surgical Interventions

Health Promotion and Wellness

Peripheral Arterial Disease and Podiatry

It is the intention of the Program to support APTA Clinical Instructor credentialing and attendance at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting within the residency unless in the case of unforeseen circumstances.