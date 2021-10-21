Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program
The Physical Therapy Service at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers licensed physical therapists a year-long advanced practice residency in Geriatric Physical Therapy in partnership with the University of Cincinnati. Our residency program was accredited in 2013 through the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) and is funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations.
The Physical Therapy Service at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers licensed physical therapists a year-long advanced practice residency in Geriatric Physical Therapy in partnership with the University of Cincinnati. Our residency program was accredited in 2013 through the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) and is funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations. Residents will enjoy full-time employment while completing 150+ hours of 1:1 mentoring with Geriatric Clinical Specialists across a variety of settings: acute/ICU, inpatient rehab, home based primary care, outpatient, and nursing home. Collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities occur in the Geriatric Evaluation Clinic, PAVE Clinic that addresses preventative strategies for Veterans with high risk for amputation, the Emergency Department alongside our Orthopaedic Residents, Movement Disorders Clinic, Gerofit Wellness Program for Veterans age 65 or older, Advanced Seating and Mobility Clinic, Pain Management, Amputee Clinic, and the Home-Based Primary Care Team. Residents will manage a 32-hour patient caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to self-study and a robust didactic curriculum that will be supplemented with a subscription to MedBridge during their time in the residency. Our Program currently supports 2 residents annually. Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to sit for the Geriatric Clinical Specialist (GCS) exam. This is a funded position with benefits.
Our mission is to prepare advanced practice practitioners who integrate the teacher-scholar model into their clinical practice through mentorship with master clinicians, structured didactic and clinical learning experiences, and research and teaching opportunities. As high-level geriatric physical therapists, graduates will serve as resources and role models within their professional, academic and social communities and contribute to an expanding body of knowledge through the application of evidence-based practice.
- Prepare physical therapists to become advanced practice practitioners of Geriatric Physical Therapy.
- Develop and deliver an experiential curriculum that integrates the teacher-scholar model.
- Contribute to an expanding body of knowledge in Geriatric Physical Therapy.
- Serve as a resource within professional, academic, and social communities.
- Graduate physical therapists who demonstrate professional excellence/virtue and who are prepared to pursue American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) certification as a Geriatric Clinical Specialist (GCS).
- Maintain American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) accreditation and program sustainability.
- As of 2021 data and 12/14 residents who have sat for board exams, with 2 eligible to sit in 2022:
- 100% graduation rate
- 100% specialty board pass rate
- 11/14 or 79% currently employed in the VHA Healthcare System
Our curriculum is composed of paced modules reflective of areas of importance in the care of the older adult. The modules are comprised of independent readings, 1:1 didactic instruction, and integrated learning projects with opportunities for teaching, research and community service. These modules compliment weekly mentored advanced clinical practice in the area of geriatric physical therapy across settings.
- Professionalism
- Education
- Research
- Aging
- Telehealth
- Veteran Health Issues
- Leadership Development
- Administration and Ethics
- Geriatric Pharmacology
- The Aging Cardiovascular System
- The Aging Pulmonary System
- The Aging Integumentary System
- The Aging Neuromuscular System
- Balance/Falls
- Vestibular System
- Diabetic Care of the Elderly
- Nutritional Needs of the Elderly
- Oncology
- Incontinence
- Pain Management
- Frail Elderly
- Prosthetics/Orthotics/Protective Devices
- Parkinson’s Disease and Parkinsonism
- Posture and Osteoporosis
- Mobility, Assistive Technology, and Environmental Adaptations
- Cognitive Issues/Communication
- Health Promotion and Wellness
It is the intention of the Program to support APTA Clinical Instructor credentialing and attendance at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting within the residency unless in the case of unforeseen circumstances.
- Acute Care/ICU
- Outpatient
- Community Living Center
- Home-based Primary Care
- Specialty Clinics
- Wellness Programs
- University Engagement
- US Citizenship
- Graduation from a CAPTE accredited program
- English language proficiency
- Unrestricted State Licensure to practice physical therapy in a State, Territory or Commonwealth of the US or the District of Columbia, or demonstrated plan to achieve licensure before the start date of the residency
- APTA and Section membership
- Completion of Professional Portfolio and Compass
- Completion of Personal Development Plan
- Online Reflection Tool
- 3 Formal Presentations to University Programs
- Lab Assistant
- Gerofit Instructor
- Completion of PT Month Project
- 3 Formal Case Studies
- 4 Journal Club presentations
- Completion of Community Service project
- 5 In-service presentations addressing best evidence on relevant topics
- Publication-ready article
- 4 Written exams
- 2 Live patient evaluations
- 2 Self-Assessment Tool submissions
- 3 Resident Competency Evaluation Instrument submissions
- Completion of all program requirements within a 12-month time frame
- $45,496 stipend
- Health insurance
- Paid leave days: 13 vacation; 13 sick; 10 federal holidays
- Personal workstation laptop
- Office supplies/support personnel
- Medical Media services
- Medical Library access
- Free parking
- Teaching experience
Application Procedures:
A completed package through the APTA Residency/Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized application Service (RF-PTCAS).
Should you have any questions, please contact Alice Holder at alice.holder@va.gov