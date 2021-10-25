Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program

Our core curriculum is composed of paced modules reflective of areas of importance in the care of the individual with neurologic dysfunction. The modules are comprised of independent readings, 1:1 didactic instruction, and integrated learning projects with opportunities for teaching, research, and community service, along with supplemental online materials. These modules and online training compliment weekly mentored advanced clinical practice in the area of neurologic physical therapy across settings.

Professionalism

Education

Research

Telehealth

Veteran Health Issues

Leadership Development

Neuro Evidence Based Practice

Neuro Foundations

Neuro Outcome Measures

The Neuromuscular System

Cognition

Vestibular System

Movement Disorders and Parkinson’s Disease

Locomotion Training & Gait Analysis

Stroke Rehabilitation

Administration and Ethics

Spinal Cord Injury

Pediatrics

Pain Management

Peripheral Nervous System

Prosthetics/Orthotics/Protective Devices

Mobility & Assistive Technology

Brain Injury

Health Promotion and Wellness

It is the intention of the Program to support APTA Clinical Instructor credentialing and attendance at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting within the residency unless in the case of unforeseen circumstances.