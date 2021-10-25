Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program
The Physical Therapy Service at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers licensed physical therapists a year-long advanced practice residency in Neurologic Physical Therapy in partnership with the University of Cincinnati. Our residency program is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) as a postprofessional program for physical therapists in Neurology and is funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations.
Residents will enjoy full-time employment while completing 150+ hours of 1:1 mentoring with Neurologic Clinical Specialists across a variety of settings: acute/ICU, inpatient rehab, home-based primary care, outpatient, and nursing home. Collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities occur in the Neurology Clinic, a week-long immersive experience at the Cleveland VA in the SCI unit, the Headache Clinic, Movement Disorders Clinic, Gerofit Wellness Program for Veterans age 65 or older, Pain Management, ALS Interdisciplinary Team with carry-over to the Advanced Seating & Mobility Clinic, and the TBI/Polytrauma Clinic. Residents will manage a 32-hour patient caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to self-study and a robust didactic curriculum that will be supplemented with a subscription to MedBridge during their time in the residency. Our Program currently supports 1 resident annually. Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to sit for the Neurologic Clinical Specialist (NCS) exam. This is a funded position with benefits.
Our mission is to prepare advanced practice practitioners who integrate the teacher-scholar model into their clinical practice through mentorship with master clinicians, structured didactic and clinical learning experiences, and research and teaching opportunities. As high-level neurologic physical therapists, graduates will serve as resources and role models within their professional, academic and social communities and contribute to an expanding body of knowledge through the application of evidence-based practice.
- Prepare physical therapists to become advanced practice practitioners of Neurologic Physical Therapy.
- Develop and deliver an experiential curriculum that integrates the teacher-scholar model.
- Contribute to an expanding body of knowledge in Neurologic Physical Therapy.
- Serve as a resource within professional, academic, and social communities.
- Graduate physical therapists who demonstrate professional excellence/virtue and who are prepared to pursue American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) certification as a Neurologic Clinical Specialist (NCS).
- Maintain American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) accreditation and program sustainability.
As of 2021 the data includes 3/4 residents who have sat for board exams, with 1 eligible to sit in 2022:
100% graduation rate
100% specialty board pass rate
1/4 or 25% employed in the VHA Healthcare System
Our core curriculum is composed of paced modules reflective of areas of importance in the care of the individual with neurologic dysfunction. The modules are comprised of independent readings, 1:1 didactic instruction, and integrated learning projects with opportunities for teaching, research, and community service, along with supplemental online materials. These modules and online training compliment weekly mentored advanced clinical practice in the area of neurologic physical therapy across settings.
- Professionalism
- Education
- Research
- Telehealth
- Veteran Health Issues
- Leadership Development
- Neuro Evidence Based Practice
- Neuro Foundations
- Neuro Outcome Measures
- The Neuromuscular System
- Cognition
- Vestibular System
- Movement Disorders and Parkinson’s Disease
- Locomotion Training & Gait Analysis
- Stroke Rehabilitation
- Administration and Ethics
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Pediatrics
- Pain Management
- Peripheral Nervous System
- Prosthetics/Orthotics/Protective Devices
- Mobility & Assistive Technology
- Brain Injury
- Health Promotion and Wellness
It is the intention of the Program to support APTA Clinical Instructor credentialing and attendance at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting within the residency unless in the case of unforeseen circumstances.
- Acute Care/ICU
- Outpatient
- Collaborative Specialty Clinics
- Pediatric Observations at Cincinnati Children’s
- Wellness Programs
- University Engagement
- US Citizenship
- Graduation from a CAPTE accredited program
- English language proficiency
- Unrestricted State Licensure to practice physical therapy in a State, Territory or Commonwealth of the US or the District of Columbia, or demonstrated plan to achieve licensure before the start date of the residency
- APTA and Section membership
- Completion of Professional Portfolio and Compass
- Completion of Personal Development Plan
- Online Reflection Tool
- 2 Formal Presentations to University Programs
- Lab Assistant
- Gerofit Instructor
- Completion of PT Month Project
- 1 Formal Case Studies
- 1 Interprofessional Journal Club presentation
- Completion of 2 Community Service project
- 3 Quarterly Peer Reviews
- 2 Written exams
- 2 Live patient evaluations
- 2 Self-Assessment Tool submissions
- 3 Resident Competency Evaluation Instrument submissions
- Completion of all program requirements within a 12-month time frame
- $45,496 stipend
- Health insurance
- Paid leave days: 13 vacation; 13 sick; 10 federal holidays
- Personal workstation/laptop
- Office supplies/support personnel
- Scrubs/Lab Coat
- Medical Media services
- Medical Library access
- Free parking
- Teaching experience
Application Procedures:
A completed package through the APTA Residency/Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized application Service (RF-PTCAS).