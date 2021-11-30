Occupational Therapy Fellowship in Assistive Technology
The Occupational Therapy Service at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers licensed occupational therapists a year-long advanced practice fellowship in Assistive Technology nested within American Occupational Therapy Association’s Board Certification in Physical Rehabilitation (BCPR) in partnership with the University of Cincinnati. Our fellowship was accredited in 2018 through the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) and is funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations.
Fellows are employed full-time and complete over 350 of their required minimum 1,400 total program hours in 1:1 mentored practice across a variety of settings: acute/ICU, home-based primary care and outpatient. Collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities occur in the Advanced Seating and Mobility Clinic, Amputee Clinic, PAVE Clinic that addresses preventative strategies for Veterans with high risk for amputation, Amputee Clinic, TBI/Polytrauma and the Home-Based Primary Care Team. Fellows will manage a 32-hour patient-caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to self-study and a robust didactic curriculum that will be supplemented with a subscription to MedBridge during their time in the fellowship. Our Program currently supports 2 fellows annually. Fellows who successfully complete the program are eligible to sit for their assistive technology professional (ATP) exam and for the accelerated track for AOTA’s Advanced Board Certification in Physical Rehabilitation. This is a funded position with benefits.
The mission of the Occupational Therapy (OT) Assistive Technology Fellowship at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (VAMC) is to cultivate highly qualified occupational therapy providers who deliver effective, culturally sensitive and aware, and evidenced-based technology solutions that facilitate participation in everyday living and promote quality of life. Through innovative excellence, the OT Assistive Technology Fellowship develops the next generation of advanced OT practitioners who are inclusive, evidence-based, and life-long learners who enrich the OT community at local, regional, and national levels.
- Prepare occupational therapists to become advanced practice clinicians in the specialty fields of Assistive Technology and Physical Rehabilitation.
- Develop and deliver an experiential curriculum that integrates clinical skills with teaching, mentorship, and lifelong scholarly activity.
- Contribute to occupational therapy’s expanding body of knowledge in assistive technology and physical rehabilitation.
- Serve as a resource within professional, academic, and social communities.
- Graduate occupational therapist who demonstrate professional excellence/virtue and who are prepared to pursue Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America’s Assistive Technology Professional certification and AOTA’s Advanced Board Certification in Physical Rehabilitation (BCPR)
- Maintain American Occupational Therapy Association accreditation and program sustainability.
As of 2021 data and 3 of 3 fellows who have sat for their assistive technology professional exam:
100% graduation rate
100% ATP pass rate
3/3 or 100% currently employed in the VHA Healthcare System
Our curriculum is composed of paced modules reflective of critical areas for advanced practice in assistive technology and physical rehabilitation. The modules are comprised of independent readings, 1:1 didactic instruction, and integrated learning opportunities. These modules complement 1:1 mentored practice throughout the fellowship and are designed to enhance the fellow’s self-concept and application of knowledge.
- Professionalism & Ethics
- Evidence-based practice
- Diagnostic Projections
- Military exposure, operations, and veteran health concerns
- Low tech assistive technology
- Ergonomics and worksite evaluation
- Alternative & augmentative communication for adults
- Dysphagia & adaptive feeding
- Resilience and self-care
- Home-based primary care and home safety evaluation
- Prosthetics, orthotics, protective devices & amputee clinic
- Manual mobility
- Pressure relief and mapping
- Power mobility & power assisted mobility
- Community transportation & adaptive automotive
- High tech assistive technology
- Telehealth
- Virtual reality and adaptive video gaming
- Electives: hand clinic, adaptive sports, early mobility in the ICU, play-based AT, service dog evaluation, AT for cognitive compensation, low vision
It is the intention of the fellowship program to support AOTA Fieldwork Educators Certificate Workshop and attendance of a national conference such as AOTA or RESNA.
- Outpatient Mobility Clinic
- Home-based Primary Care
- Specialty Clinics
- University Engagement
- Acute Care / ICU
- US Citizenship
- Graduate of an occupational therapy educational program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE®)
- English language proficiency
- Occupational therapy licensure in a State, Territory or Commonwealth of the US or the District of Columbia, or demonstrated plan to achieve licensure before the start date of the fellowship
- Successful completion of all required didactic and clinical experiences within a 12-month time frame
- $38,358 stipend
- Health insurance
- Paid leave days: 13 vacation; 13 sick; 11 federal holidays
- Personal workstation laptop and desk area
- Office supplies/support personnel
- Medical Media services
- Medical Library access
- Free parking
- Teaching experience
- Educational funding as available
- Scrubs/lab coat
Application Procedures:
Applications are accepted through 1 May each year. A complete application should consist of:
- Resume/CV
- Unofficial Transcripts
- 3 Letters of Recommendation
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form- 1—2850D)
- Declaration for Federal Employment (OF 306)
- Copy of State License
Completed applications will be reviewed by the OT fellowship committee for interview and final selection will be determined through Human Resources contact to the OT Supervisor indicating that all required elements have been satisfied and the applicant has committed to the fellowship.
Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Basch at jamie.basch@va.gov