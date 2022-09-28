Occupational Therapy Fellowship in Gerontology
The Occupational Therapy Service at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers licensed occupational therapists a year-long advanced practice fellowship in Gerontology which supports the accelerated pathway to American Occupational Therapy Association Board Certification in Gerontology.
Our fellowship is in the application phase with anticipated start in Academic Year 2024 (August-September 2023). Fellows will be employed full-time and complete over 350 of their required minimum 1,400 total program hours in 1:1 mentored practice across a variety of settings: acute/ICU, home-based primary care and outpatient. Collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities occur in the Advanced Seating and Mobility Clinic, Amputee Clinic, Neurorehabilitation Clinic, Neuromovement Disorder Clinic, Geriatric Evaluation Center, TBI/Polytrauma and the Home-Based Primary Care Team. Fellows will manage a 32-hour patient-caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to self-study and a robust didactic curriculum that will be supplemented with a subscription to MedBridge during their time in the fellowship. Our program aims to support 2 fellows annually. Fellows who successfully complete the program are eligible to sit for their Certified Aging in Place Specialist exam and for the accelerated track for AOTA’s Advanced Board Certification in Gerontology. This is a funded position with benefits.
The mission of the Occupational Therapy (OT) Gerontology Fellowship at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (VAMC) is to cultivate highly qualified occupational therapy providers who deliver effective, culturally sensitive and evidenced-based practice solutions that facilitate participation in everyday living and promote quality of life for the older adult population. Through innovative excellence, the OT Gerontology Fellowship develops the next generation of advanced OT practitioners who are inclusive, evidence-based, and life-long learners who enrich the OT community at local, regional, and national levels.
Body of Knowledge
- Provide OT services that are designed to meet the unique needs of the older Veteran population
- Demonstrate knowledge of geriatric specific diseases and conditions
Reasoning & Performance Skills
- Demonstrate the ability to select, administer, and interpret the results of standardized and non-standardized assessments as appropriate for the older Veteran
Ethical Practice Skills
- Demonstrate the ability to understand and apply ethical principles within OT service delivery with emphasis on ethical challenges facing older Veterans and their caregivers
Interpersonal Skills
- Demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills by collaborating with referral sources, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders to optimize Veteran outcomes and advocate for the role and scope of occupational therapy services
Scholarly and/or Professional Activities
- Exhibit the highest standards of professionalism and understanding of concepts crucial to lifelong learning, teaching, and advanced clinical practice
- Participate in scholarly activities, such as performance, quality improvement project, case study development/presentation, teaching activities, research, and/or manuscript development
- Demonstrate understanding of evidence-based practice by critically appraising the literature and applying the results to a case study. Demonstrate effective communication of findings to an interdisciplinary audience in a journal club
Our curriculum will be composed of paced modules reflective of critical areas in gerontology. The modules are comprised of independent readings, 1:1 didactic instruction, and integrated learning opportunities. These modules will complement 1:1 mentored practice throughout the fellowship and are designed to enhance the fellow’s self-concept and application of knowledge.
- Home-based Primary Care
- Outpatient Specialty Clinics
- Acute Care/ICU
- University Engagement
- US Citizenship
- a graduate of an occupational therapy educational program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE®)
- English language proficiency
- Occupational therapy licensure in a State, Territory or Commonwealth of the US or the District of Columbia, or demonstrated plan to achieve licensure before the start date of the fellowship
- Successful completion of all required didactic and clinical experiences within a 12-month time frame
- $38,358 stipend
- Health insurance
- Paid leave days: 13 vacation; 13 sick; 11 federal holidays
- Personal workstation laptop and desk area
- Office supplies/support personnel
- Medical Media services
- Medical Library access
- Free parking
- Teaching experience
- Educational funding as available
Application Procedures:
Applications are accepted through 1 May each year. A complete application should consist of:
- Resume/CV
- Unofficial Transcripts
- 3 Letters of Recommendation
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form- 1—2850D)
- Declaration for Federal Employment (OF 306)
- Copy of State License
Completed applications will be reviewed by the OT fellowship committee for interview and final selection will be determined through Human Resources contact to the OT Supervisor indicating that all required elements shave been satisfied and the applicant has committed to the fellowship.
Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Basch at jamie.basch@va.gov