Occupational Therapy Fellowship in Gerontology

Application Procedures:

Applications are accepted through 1 May each year. A complete application should consist of:

Resume/CV

Unofficial Transcripts

3 Letters of Recommendation

Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form- 1—2850D)

Declaration for Federal Employment (OF 306)

Copy of State License

Completed applications will be reviewed by the OT fellowship committee for interview and final selection will be determined through Human Resources contact to the OT Supervisor indicating that all required elements shave been satisfied and the applicant has committed to the fellowship.

Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Basch at jamie.basch@va.gov