Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program

Our core curriculum is composed of paced modules reflective of areas of importance in the care of the individual with orthopedic dysfunction. The modules are comprised of independent readings, 1:1 didactic instruction, and integrated learning projects with opportunities for teaching, research and community service, along with supplemental online materials. These modules and online training compliment weekly mentored advanced clinical practice in the area of orthopedic physical therapy across settings.

Professionalism

Education

Research

Telehealth

Veteran Health Issues

Leadership Development

Pharmacology

Differential Diagnosis

Healing & Tissue Regeneration

Injury Prevention

Emergency Medical Response

Movement Analysis

Orthopedic Management of the Upper Quarter

Orthopedic Management of the Lower Quarter

Chronic Disease

Chronic Pain

Orthopedic Surgery

Amputation

Upper Extremity Orthotics

Lower Extremity Orthotics

Musculoskeletal Ultrasounds

Return to Work & Industrial Rehab

It is the intention of the Program to support APTA Clinical Instructor credentialing and attendance at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting within the residency unless in the case of unforeseen circumstances.