Pharmacy Residency Programs

Quotes from previous Residents:

We have asked our former residents to share with you their thoughts on what they valued most from their residency as we have always believed our residents are our best ambassadors so we hope you enjoy hearing what they have to say!





"This Cincinnati VAMC PGY-1 residency program far exceeded my expectations! I was able to tailor my experiences to better prepare me in areas of my future career interests. I was impressed with how encouraging, helpful, and flexible the preceptors were, especially since we were thrown many curveballs during the COVID-19 pandemic. And finally, there is no better patient population to serve than our Veterans. I will always be grateful for my PGY-1 residency experience!"

~Leah Philipp 2021





"After spending a couple months as an APPE at the Cincinnati VA, I knew I wanted to pursue a PGY-1 here. The exceptional preceptors and rotation experiences create truly unparalled learning opportunities. Throughout my residency year, I grew clinically and professionally while working amongst interdisciplinary teams in various inpatient and outpatient settings. The diversity in experiences and boundless support from preceptors increased my confidence in starting my pharmacy career. The meaningfulness of the year is difficult to condense into words - you really need to experience it yourself"

~Annie Tam, 2021





"This residency program was an amazing place to grow as a clinical pharmacist and as a person. I explored multiple inpatient and outpatient pharmacy fields, worked in interdisciplinary teams, practiced at the top of my license, while having a comfortable work-life balance. The RPD, preceptors, and staff provided a great education and support system while getting to know you at a personal level. This program made me feel prepared to go into any pharmacy setting, and I would do it all over again if I had to."

~Ann Collett 2020





“My residency year was amazing! Transitioning from a APPE student to resident was a smooth transition. I had a challenging year during residency and received the best support from my mentors and other preceptors. Choosing the Cincinnati VAMC for my residency training was extremely rewarding and a great decision!”

~Toebben Bolte 2020





“My PGY2 residency experience at Cincinnati VAMC was very different than my PGY1 [at another VA]. It was a big learning curve to focus on a specialty (psychiatric pharmacy) and become a more independent clinician, particularly in a variety of settings that were different than anything I had experienced. The mental health pharmacy preceptors really helped guide me in this, and all the other pharmacists, preceptors, and members of various healthcare teams (social workers, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, etc.) were very supportive throughout the year. I am grateful for this year of growth and career preparation.”

~Mervan Newbold 2020





“My residency at the Cincinnati VA was so uniquely beneficial to me due to the variety of both inpatient and outpatient experiences offered. While I thought that I wanted to pursue a career in ambulatory care, my inpatient experiences gave me more working knowledge of what happens while a patient is admitted--which ultimately impacts my care now working with transitions of care as a Home-Based Primary Care pharmacist.”

~ Andrea Finger 2019





“My residency year taught me how to actually practice pharmacy. Pharmacists can learn clinical facts anywhere. The support system at CVAMC showed me how to interact with other disciplines, make patient-centered decisions, and most importantly, how to be independent.”

~ Rebekah Wahking 2019





“The Cincinnati VA Residency Program offered numerous opportunities to pursue any passion in pharmacy. I was able to tailor my residency selections to my future aspirations and upon completion, felt confident to practice independently as a clinical pharmacist. However, I was most impressed how the entire Cincinnati VA pharmacy staff: preceptors, technicians, staff pharmacists, and administration provided invaluable learning experiences to support my growth and development. I am grateful to the residency program for providing me the skills and knowledge to continue to serve our Veterans in my current position.”

~ Andrew Dennis 2018





"Completing my residency at Cincinnati VA was life changing. First and foremost, because of the smaller residency class and committed preceptors, I was treated as a unique individual and provided feedback and opportunities that catered to my growth personally and professionally. All the preceptors knew me not only as just a resident, but as a person, and I was able to pursue my personal interests with the opportunity of an informatics rotation and informatics-focused residency project. Through these experiences at the Cincinnati VA, I was well equipped for my PGY2 in informatics, and I continue pulling the knowledge I gained into my practice every day.

~ Mei Lin 2014





“Everyone talks about how much residency is important but you truly don’t realize the depth of that statement until you actually do it yourself. The Cincinnati VA program provided me with an experience I will use for the stretch of my career. With the wide range of exposure in outpatient, acute care and administration, I gained an eclectic variety of experience that I would later use in my career without knowing it at that time. The learning experience is filled to the brim, preceptors are heavily involved in resident teaching and the program is fully invested in its residents!“

~ Alaa Minkara 2013





“If I had to choose one word to describe the program, it would be BALANCED. I was able to gain knowledge and experience in so many areas (internal medicine, ICU, primary care, administration, research, etc.) Not only were there many opportunities, but the preceptors were fantastic teachers and always supportive. I felt very well prepared for my PGY-2 internal medicine residency this year!”

~ Christie Mock 2010





"The Cincinnati VA Pharmacy Residency Program provided me with the opportunity to work in depth in many settings: outpatient, inpatient, and administration. This wide variety of experiences helped me determine what aspects of pharmacy I enjoyed the most. Ultimately, the program enabled me to pinpoint exactly where I wanted to take my pharmacy career."

~ Michael Hirsch 2010





“Without a doubt, the preceptors’ encouragement and active involvement with the residents makes the Cincinnati VAMC an exceptional place to complete a residency.”

~ Jacqui Gates 2010





"It was challenging and it was tough. Would I do it again? Absolutely!"

~ Natalie O'Toole 2008





“When I look back at my residency experience, I think of it as a year of breaking down, rebuilding, and molding into the foundation of a strong pharmacy career. I wouldn't be where I am today without it!”

~ Suzanne Chau 2004





“The Cincinnati VA residency program, with its well-rounded caring preceptors, learning experiences, and established collaborative practices afforded me the opportunity to develop knowledge, skills and abilities for lifelong learning and providing quality pharmaceutical care to our Veteran population. “

~ Todd Hanson 2002





"I am thankful, and ultimately delighted, to have completed my general pharmacy practice residency at the Cincinnati VA. Residency work and supervision prepared me for clinical pharmacy in ways unsurmountable by entering the work-force immediately after college. My ambitious preceptors and attendings instilled in me an unceasing passion for the work of clinical pharmacy, to better our profession and the health of our patients. For this strong foundation, these experiences and memories, and the knowledge gained, I am grateful."

~ Rebecca Helbus 2000