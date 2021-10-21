Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) has over a 30-year tradition of collaborative practice relations between our clinical pharmacy specialists and our physician colleagues, we have an excellent reputation for advanced practice opportunities for pharmacists, we are always seeking to expand and advance practice and be innovative in the services we offer.
Welcome to Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Post Graduate Year 1 and 2 Pharmacy Residency Program
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program:
The Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) PGY1 residency program is accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). We have graduate over 70 PGY1 residents since 1995. This one year program accepts four residents each year to begin at the beginning of July through the end of the following June.
The purpose of a PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training. This is achieved by numerous challenging and quality rotations precepted by Clinical Pharmacy Specialists in many different practices settings. On rotation the residents is a valued member of the health care and/or leadership team. With completion of this program a resident will have had strong experiences in Ambulatory Care, Acute Care, and Administration/Practice Management. Numerous electives are available for personalization of the residency. Finally, each resident will complete a teaching certificate through the James L. Winkle University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy.
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program:
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program was ASHP accredited in 2016 and provides a setting where residents can learn to work within an interdisciplinary team to assist with patent care. Residents will be exposed to Veterans with a wide variety of disease states including (but not limited to) PTSD, substance abuse, depressive disorders, psychotic disorders, and bipolar disorders. The program is designed to develop a resident's knowledge of diagnosis, treatment, and management through patient interviews, medication groups, and working with the teams in the various practice settings. the goal of this program is to prepare the resident to independently practice as a clinical psychiatric pharmacist in either an academic or non-academic psychiatric setting.
All our clinical pharmacy staff, as well as many of our physician colleagues, hold faculty positions at one or more professional colleges and we share a love of teaching, scholarship, learning and giving back to our students and patients. Our clinical staff relate well to the challenges and pressures facing residents and they are always there to provide guidance and support for our residents as they go through their year. In addition, we have a wonderful pharmacy department and all of our pharmacists, technicians and administrative staff supports our residency program and work hard to ensure our residents have a successful and happy year with us at the Cincinnati VA. In 2014, we added a PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Program in Mental Health and currently have one residency position in this area. Dr. Matthew Brown is the Residency Program Director for this ASHP accredited Program.
We have four PGY1 residents and have been very successful at recruiting residents from many different areas and colleges of pharmacy over the years leading to a wonderful diversity among our residents and ultimately our clinical staff. We currently have over fifteen of our former residents on staff. Overall, a significant number of graduating residents have opted to practice in the VA, which speaks volumes about the wonderful practice available to pharmacists within the VA.
Purpose
General Information
Number of Positions: 4
Duration: 12 months
Application Deadline: January 3rd
Starting Date: Late June/Early July
Estimated Stipend: $43,000+ plus Dual Appointment
Interview Requirement: On-Site
Residency Experiences
Required Experiences
- Primary Care (3 MONTHS)
- Acute Care (3 MONTHS- IM, SICU/MICU, Elective)
- Practice Management
- Pharmacy Administration
- Precepting APPE Pharmacy Students
- Teaching Certificate through University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy
Longitudinal Experiences
- Practice Management
- Quality Improvement Project
- Medication Use Evaluation
- Staffing
Elective Experiences (Four Months)
- Emergency department
- Geriatrics
- Home-based primary care (HBPC)
- Antimicrobial stewardship/Infectious disease
- Hematology/Oncology
- Inpatient psychiatry
- Residential psychiatry
- Outpatient Psychiatry
- Infectious Disease
- Administration
- Practice management
- Advanced Internal Medicine
- Primary Care Longitudinal
- Primary Care Specialty
- Pain Management
Required Presentations
- One Journal Clubs
- Precept a Journal Club
- Two Topic Discussions
- One Virtual VA Regional CE Topic Discussion
- Platform Presentation of Quality improvement project
- Poster Presentation at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Poster Presentation at GCSHP Best Practices and Research Symposium
Benefits
- Health insurance
- Free parking
- BLS and ACLS certification
- Home computer access
- Designated office space, supplies and support
- Paid leave
- 13 Vacation days
- 13 Sick days
- 10 National holidays
Purpose
The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency program at the Cincinnati VAMC builds upon general clinical skills learned during a PGY1 residency to provide specialized experience delivering pharmacy care to individuals with neuropsychiatric conditions.
Graduating residents will be well prepared to initiate psychiatric pharmacy specialty services within inpatient psychiatric facilities, patient centered ambulatory care teams, and residential rehab programs. The residency is designed to develop accountability; practice patterns and habits; expert knowledge, skills, attitudes and abilities in the mental health area of pharmacy practice.
General Information
Number of Positions: 1
Duration: 12 months
Application Deadline: January 3rd 2019
Starting Date: Early July
Estimated Stipend: ~$46,000+ plus Dual Appointment
Interview Requirement: On-Site
Residency Experiences
Required Experiences
- Orientation (2-4 weeks)
- Inpatient Psychiatry (8-10 weeks)
- Domiciliary/PTSD (6 weeks)
- Residential Substance Dependence (4-6 weeks)
- Geriatric Psychiatry (4-6 weeks)
- Specialty Clinic (4 weeks)
Longitudinal Experiences
- Pharmacy PTSD Clinic
- Pain Management Clinic
- Tobacco Treatment Clinic
- Clozapine Management
- Major Project
Elective Experiences (Two Months)
- MH Intensive Case Management
- Neurology Consult Team
- Inpatient Detox Treatment Team
- Psychiatric Emergency Center
Required Presentations
- Two formal presentations (lecture, seminar, grandrounds etc.)
- Two Journal Clubs
- One Virtual VA Regional CE Topic Discussion
- Poster presentation of major project at the CPNP meeting or other regional pharmacy meeting
- Poster Presentation at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Poster Presentation at GCSHP Best Practices and Research Symposium
Benefits
- Health insurance
- Free parking
- BLS and ACLS certification
- Home computer access
- Designated office space, supplies and support
- Paid leave
- 13 Vacation days
- 13 Sick days
- 10 National holidays
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Requirements:
- PharmD Degree from and accredited (ACPE) school of pharmacy
- Eligibility for licensure
- U.S. Citizenship
- Letter of Intent
- Current Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation using the standardized PhORCAS form
- College of Pharmacy Transcripts
- Interview
Application Deadline:
Complete application is due via PhORCAS January 3rd
ASHP Program Number:
PGY1: 44900
National Matching Service Code:
132813
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
Requirements:
- PharmD Degree from and accredited (ACPE) school of pharmacy
- Active Pharmacy Licensure
- PGY-1 Completion
- U.S. Citizenship
- Letter of Intent
- Current Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation using the standardized PhORCAS form
- College of Pharmacy Transcripts
- Interview
Application Deadline:
Complete application is due via PhORCAS January 5th
ASHP Program Number:
44062
National Matching Service Code:
706466
Tina M. Hamilton, PharmD, BCPS
Dr. Hamilton graduated with her PharmD in 2007 from the James L. Winkle University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy. She then went on to complete a PGY1 residency program at Providence Health and Services in Portland, Oregon. Upon completion of her PGY1 she accepted a ambulatory care clinical pharmacy specialist (CPS) position at the Cincinnati VAMC, where she worked as CPS in primary care, home based primary care, and women’s health until accepting the RPD position in 2018. Her passions include clinical pharmacy services, mentoring, and process improvement.
Matthew Brown, PharmD, BCPP, TTC
Dr. Brown graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy in 2008. Following completion of a PGY1 pharmacy residency at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, OH he began a career as a clinical pharmacy specialist (CPS) in mental health at the Cincinnati VA. He became the PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency program director in 2014. His current practice site areas include inpatient psychiatry and tobacco cessation clinic.
Areas of Interest: Inpatient psychiatry, medication adherence, motivational interviewing, bipolar disorder, tobacco use disorder and other substance use disorders.
Kristen Schmitt: Chief, Pharmacy Service
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., Samford University
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Administration, hepatitis C, formulary management, quality improvement, academic detailing, resident and student education, Formulary management quality improvement, Resident and student education
Rebecca Brothers: Assistant Chief, Clinical Services
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. BS. and Pharm. D., University of Cincinnati
Residency Information: Primary Care Residency at
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison, WI
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Administration, Formulary management/
Pharmacy benefits management, Cardiology, Anticoagulation,
Patient education; Teaching and mentoring of pharmacy residents
Judy M. Harrer: Assistant Chief, Inpatient Pharmacy Services
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: BS Pharm, University of Kentucky; MS University of Cincinnati,
College of Pharm; Ph.D. University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine;
Post-Doctoral Experience: University of Cincinnati College of Medicine
Board Certification: RPh
Areas of Interest: Pharmacy management
Tolu Onadeko : Associate Chief, Outpatient Pharmacy Services
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: BPharm-University of Ibadan, MSc-Pharmaceutics-Duquesne University, Pittsburgh PA
PharmD- MCPHS, MBA-University of Cincinnati, Linder College of Business
Board Certification: BCGP
Areas of Interest: Anticoagulation, Geriatrics, Pharmacogenomics
Casey Guilfoyle: Pharmacy Supervisor, Outpatient Pharmacy Operations
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: BS Xavier University; Pharm.D. University of Cincinnati
Board Certifications: RPh
Areas of interest: Pharmacy Administration, Staff Development, Teaching and Mentoring of pharmacy students and residents, Quality and Process Improvement
Stephanie Bahrey: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., Ohio Northern University
Board Certifications: RPh, BCACP
Areas of Interest: Primary Care, Pain
Matthew R. Bradley: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm.D., Ohio Northern University
Residency Information: PGY1, Erie VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Cardiology, Geriatrics, HBPC
Bonnie Clark: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Home Based Primary Care
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm.D. from University of Cincinnati
Residency Information: PGY1 Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Long-term care, Infectious diseases, Primary Care,
Precepting, Mentoring and teaching
Jennifer Curtis: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care, Home Based Primary Care
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: BAS Morehead State University, Pharm.D., West Virginia University
Residency Information: PGY1 Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCACP
Areas of interest: Primary Care
Jacqueline Dages: Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Coordinator
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., University of Kentucky
Residency Information: PGY1 Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Primary Care, Pain management
Susan Drees: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Acute Care, Hem/Onc
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., University of Cincinnati
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice, VAMC Cincinnati, Ohio
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Hematology/Oncology, Acute Care
Nicole Fioravanti: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., St. John Fisher
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice Residency, Dayton VAMC;
PGY2 in Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh
Areas of Interest: substance use disorders, PTSD, anxiety disorders, depression, and anticoagulation
Beth Fischer: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., University of Cincinnati
Residency Information: PGY1 Pharmacy Practice, VAMC Cincinnati, Ohio
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Substance abuse disorders
Tamara M. Hammons: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care, Home Based Primary Care
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm.D., University of Kentucky
Residency Information: PGY1 Pharmacy Practice, The University Hospital – Cincinnati, OH
Board Certifications: RPh, CDE, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Diabetes management and education, Primary Care, HBPC, Behavior change to improve clinical outcomes, Education and teaching
Monica M. Hess: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Home Based Primary Care, PACT Pharmacy Manager
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., University of Kentucky
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Primary Care disease state management; Patient and family education, Mentoring students and residents
Jason Hiett: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Critical Care
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D. from Ohio Northern University
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice, University Hospital, Cincinnati, OH
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Critical care disease state management; Critical care team development and collaborative practice; Teaching and mentoring of pharmacy residents and students; Teaching multidisciplinary critical care team
Jeremy Hilty: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Emergency Department
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., Ph.D University of Cincinnati
Residency Information: PGY1 Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Emergency medicine, Infectious diseases
Kathy Imhoff-Witt: Clinical Pharmacist Specialist, Ambulatory Care (HIV/Endocrine)
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D. University of Cincinnati
Residency Information: PGY-1 University Hospital, Cincinnati, OH; PGY-2 University Hospital Cincinnati, OH (Specialized in Ambulatory Care)
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Diabetes and HIV
Catie Meier: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation Clinic
Education: PharmD from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy
Residency Information: PGY1 at the Lexington, KY VA Medical Center
PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at the Lexington, KY VA Medical Center
Board Certifications: BCACP
Areas of Interest: Chronic disease state management (anticoagulation, DM, HTN), geriatrics, teaching and mentoring pharmacy residents and students
Natalie O'Toole: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Area of Interest: Internal medicine disease states management; patient education; Formulary management; Quality improvement; Resident and student education
Courtney Ridge: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine
Education: Pharm.D., University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice Residency, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh
Areas of Interest: Infectious disease, cardiology
Gabrielle Sawyer: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Acute Care
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., Purdue University
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Hematology/Oncology, Acute care
Kathryn Schmidt: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation
Education: PharmD from Ohio State University
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh
Areas of Interest: Anticoagulation, Cardiology, Patient education
Kristen H. Schwetschenau: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm BS, Purdue University; Pharm. D., University of Cincinnati
Residency information: Primary Care Specialty, St Louis College of Pharmacy and John Cochran VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh
Areas of Interest: Comprehensive pharmaceutical care pertaining to disease and medical education; Primary care disease state management; Teaching and mentoring of pharmacy residents and students
Dana Short: Anticoagulation Program Manager
Education: PharmD from the University of Toledo
Residency Information: Pharmacy Practice Residency, Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Anticoagulation, Cardiology, Patient education, Geriatrics, Resident and student teaching
Sarah Sutton: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care and Home Based Primary Care
Education: Pharm.D., Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy
Residency Information: PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice, Central Alabama VAMC
Areas of Interest: Primary Care, Endocrinology
Vickie Tate: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, SICU
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., University of Cincinnati
Residency Information: PGY-1 University Hospital Cincinnati, OH; PGY-2 University Hospital Cincinnati, OH (Specialized in Critical Care)
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Critical Care, Nutrition, Sedation, Infectious disease
Brittany Tomlin: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Community Living Center (CLC)
Assistant Adjunct Professor Pharmacy Practice,
James L Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati
Education: Pharm. D., Ohio State University
Residency Information: PGY-1 Cincinnati VAMC
Board Certifications: RPh, BCPS
Areas of Interest: Geriatrics, Hospice and Palliative care, Anticoagulation, Infectious disease, Dementia, PTSD, Depression
Larissa Clark
Hometown: Hastings, NY
Education: PharmD from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Why Cincinnati VA? I was initially drawn to the VA system because I saw it as a great opportunity for me to give back to our Veterans while advancing my own career. I was particularly pleased with the broad selection of patient care experiences in both the inpatient and outpatient settings at the Cincinnati VA. Given my wide range of interests, this was very important to me in a program. While interviewing, I was impressed with how many preceptors I had the opportunity to meet and how invested they were in the residents. I could tell that the Cincinnati VA was a great fit for me!
Areas of interest: Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, Ambulatory Care
Brianne Potter
Hometown: Goshen, IN
Education: BS in Pharmaceutical Sciences and PharmD from Cedarville University
Why Cincinnati VA? The wide variety of experiences offered, particularly those in primary care and geriatrics, is what first drew me to the residency program at the Cincinnati VA. Every conversation I had with preceptors and current residents left me feeling impressed with how passionate this program is in training their residents and the dedication everyone has for taking care of our veterans. I know this year will help me to grow into a well-rounded pharmacist in both the inpatient and outpatient settings.
Areas of Interest: Primary Care, Geriatrics, Internal Medicine
Christopher Smedley
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Education: PharmD at University of Cincinnati
Why Cincinnati VA?: The Cincinnati VAMC offers a variety of experiences both in the inpatient and outpatient settings. This provides residents with a well-rounded experience that allows one to grow as a new pharmacist to provide high quality care to our nation’s veterans. During the interview process I saw the passion the preceptors had for patient care and for Cincinnati VAMC that I knew this experience would allow me to strengthen my skills as a newly licensed pharmacist.
Area of Interest: Primary Care, Hematology/Oncology, and Geriatrics
Ian Villaluz
Hometown: Crestview, FL
Education: BS in Chemical Engineering at the University of Alabama; PharmD at Florida A&M University
Why Cincinnati VA?: During pharmacy school, I was able to rotate within the VA Health Care System and find my passion for serving and bringing quality care to the Veteran population. The Cincinnati VA provides not only a wide range of both inpatient and outpatient experiences but a welcoming environment that makes me excited to come learn every day. Most importantly, the staff here has an enthusiasm for teaching and Veteran care that is unmatched! Being at the Cincinnati VA will allow me to work at the top of my license and be pivotal in my goals of becoming a well-rounded pharmacist and prepare me for any and all future career paths.
Area of Interest: Ambulatory care, Oncology, HIV
Current PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident:
Delaney Wright
Hometown: Independence, KY
Education: BS in Chemistry from University of Louisville, MBA from University of Kentucky, PharmD from University of Kentucky, PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Cincinnati VAMC
Why Cincinnati VA? During my rotation experiences in the VA system, as an APPE student and PGY-1 pharmacy resident, I was excited to find that the VA promotes interdisciplinary healthcare teams and provides many opportunities for pharmacists to practice at the top of their license. During these rotations I fell in love with the patient population at the VA and wanted to continue to provide quality patient care to our veterans. I was drawn to the Cincinnati VA because of the welcoming environment of the preceptors and the pharmacy department along with the many experiential opportunities in mental health.
Areas of interest: Psychiatry and Geriatrics
Quotes from previous Residents:
We have asked our former residents to share with you their thoughts on what they valued most from their residency as we have always believed our residents are our best ambassadors so we hope you enjoy hearing what they have to say!
"This Cincinnati VAMC PGY-1 residency program far exceeded my expectations! I was able to tailor my experiences to better prepare me in areas of my future career interests. I was impressed with how encouraging, helpful, and flexible the preceptors were, especially since we were thrown many curveballs during the COVID-19 pandemic. And finally, there is no better patient population to serve than our Veterans. I will always be grateful for my PGY-1 residency experience!"
~Leah Philipp 2021
"After spending a couple months as an APPE at the Cincinnati VA, I knew I wanted to pursue a PGY-1 here. The exceptional preceptors and rotation experiences create truly unparalled learning opportunities. Throughout my residency year, I grew clinically and professionally while working amongst interdisciplinary teams in various inpatient and outpatient settings. The diversity in experiences and boundless support from preceptors increased my confidence in starting my pharmacy career. The meaningfulness of the year is difficult to condense into words - you really need to experience it yourself"
~Annie Tam, 2021
"This residency program was an amazing place to grow as a clinical pharmacist and as a person. I explored multiple inpatient and outpatient pharmacy fields, worked in interdisciplinary teams, practiced at the top of my license, while having a comfortable work-life balance. The RPD, preceptors, and staff provided a great education and support system while getting to know you at a personal level. This program made me feel prepared to go into any pharmacy setting, and I would do it all over again if I had to."
~Ann Collett 2020
“My residency year was amazing! Transitioning from a APPE student to resident was a smooth transition. I had a challenging year during residency and received the best support from my mentors and other preceptors. Choosing the Cincinnati VAMC for my residency training was extremely rewarding and a great decision!”
~Toebben Bolte 2020
“My PGY2 residency experience at Cincinnati VAMC was very different than my PGY1 [at another VA]. It was a big learning curve to focus on a specialty (psychiatric pharmacy) and become a more independent clinician, particularly in a variety of settings that were different than anything I had experienced. The mental health pharmacy preceptors really helped guide me in this, and all the other pharmacists, preceptors, and members of various healthcare teams (social workers, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, etc.) were very supportive throughout the year. I am grateful for this year of growth and career preparation.”
~Mervan Newbold 2020
“My residency at the Cincinnati VA was so uniquely beneficial to me due to the variety of both inpatient and outpatient experiences offered. While I thought that I wanted to pursue a career in ambulatory care, my inpatient experiences gave me more working knowledge of what happens while a patient is admitted--which ultimately impacts my care now working with transitions of care as a Home-Based Primary Care pharmacist.”
~ Andrea Finger 2019
“My residency year taught me how to actually practice pharmacy. Pharmacists can learn clinical facts anywhere. The support system at CVAMC showed me how to interact with other disciplines, make patient-centered decisions, and most importantly, how to be independent.”
~ Rebekah Wahking 2019
“The Cincinnati VA Residency Program offered numerous opportunities to pursue any passion in pharmacy. I was able to tailor my residency selections to my future aspirations and upon completion, felt confident to practice independently as a clinical pharmacist. However, I was most impressed how the entire Cincinnati VA pharmacy staff: preceptors, technicians, staff pharmacists, and administration provided invaluable learning experiences to support my growth and development. I am grateful to the residency program for providing me the skills and knowledge to continue to serve our Veterans in my current position.”
~ Andrew Dennis 2018
"Completing my residency at Cincinnati VA was life changing. First and foremost, because of the smaller residency class and committed preceptors, I was treated as a unique individual and provided feedback and opportunities that catered to my growth personally and professionally. All the preceptors knew me not only as just a resident, but as a person, and I was able to pursue my personal interests with the opportunity of an informatics rotation and informatics-focused residency project. Through these experiences at the Cincinnati VA, I was well equipped for my PGY2 in informatics, and I continue pulling the knowledge I gained into my practice every day.
~ Mei Lin 2014
“Everyone talks about how much residency is important but you truly don’t realize the depth of that statement until you actually do it yourself. The Cincinnati VA program provided me with an experience I will use for the stretch of my career. With the wide range of exposure in outpatient, acute care and administration, I gained an eclectic variety of experience that I would later use in my career without knowing it at that time. The learning experience is filled to the brim, preceptors are heavily involved in resident teaching and the program is fully invested in its residents!“
~ Alaa Minkara 2013
“If I had to choose one word to describe the program, it would be BALANCED. I was able to gain knowledge and experience in so many areas (internal medicine, ICU, primary care, administration, research, etc.) Not only were there many opportunities, but the preceptors were fantastic teachers and always supportive. I felt very well prepared for my PGY-2 internal medicine residency this year!”
~ Christie Mock 2010
"The Cincinnati VA Pharmacy Residency Program provided me with the opportunity to work in depth in many settings: outpatient, inpatient, and administration. This wide variety of experiences helped me determine what aspects of pharmacy I enjoyed the most. Ultimately, the program enabled me to pinpoint exactly where I wanted to take my pharmacy career."
~ Michael Hirsch 2010
“Without a doubt, the preceptors’ encouragement and active involvement with the residents makes the Cincinnati VAMC an exceptional place to complete a residency.”
~ Jacqui Gates 2010
"It was challenging and it was tough. Would I do it again? Absolutely!"
~ Natalie O'Toole 2008
“When I look back at my residency experience, I think of it as a year of breaking down, rebuilding, and molding into the foundation of a strong pharmacy career. I wouldn't be where I am today without it!”
~ Suzanne Chau 2004
“The Cincinnati VA residency program, with its well-rounded caring preceptors, learning experiences, and established collaborative practices afforded me the opportunity to develop knowledge, skills and abilities for lifelong learning and providing quality pharmaceutical care to our Veteran population. “
~ Todd Hanson 2002
"I am thankful, and ultimately delighted, to have completed my general pharmacy practice residency at the Cincinnati VA. Residency work and supervision prepared me for clinical pharmacy in ways unsurmountable by entering the work-force immediately after college. My ambitious preceptors and attendings instilled in me an unceasing passion for the work of clinical pharmacy, to better our profession and the health of our patients. For this strong foundation, these experiences and memories, and the knowledge gained, I am grateful."
~ Rebecca Helbus 2000
2020-2021
Alexandra Nugent: Family and Community Medicine Clinical Pharmacist at University of Kentucky
Leah Philipp: Indianapolis VA PGY2 Ambulatory Care/
Annie Tam: Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Coordinator Danville VAMC
Delaney Wright: Cincinnati VA PGY2 Psychiatric Residency
Quyen Mellado (PGY2): Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist
2019-2020
Toebben Bolt: Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Anna Collett: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Quyen Mellado: Cincinnati VA PGY2 Psychiatric Residency
Nathan Sexton: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Mervan Newbold (PGY2): Outpatient Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
2018-2019
Andrea Finger: Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Ann Arbor VA
Katelyn McBride: Specialty Pharmacist at BioPlus
Jeremy Patton: Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Mercy Health
Rebekah Wahking: Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the University of Kentucky
Lauren Yates (PGY2): Pediatric Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus, OH
2017-2018
Malorie Deakins: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati VA Outpatient Pharmacy
Andrew Dennis: Clinical Staff Pharmacist, Inpatient/Outpatient Lexington VAMC
Karla Peters: Clinical Staff Pharmacist Inpatient, Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest
Shayla Siefker: Clinical Staff Pharmacist Inpatient, Jewish Hospital Mercy Health
Meredith McCauley (PGY2): Pediatric Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus, OH
2016-2017
Tyler Dickerson: PGY2 in Oncology at Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital
Julianne Mazzola: Clinical Pharmacist and the Cleveland Clinic
Kathryn Schmidt: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation Service Cincinnati VAMC
Kristine Voon: Rotating Acute Care Clinical Pharmacist at Mount Carmel East
Christina Bonanno (PGY2): Outpatient Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Northern Indiana VAMC
2015-2016
Leann Cape: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Yan Cui: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati VA Outpatient Pharmacy
Aaron Ernstberger: Clinical Pharmacy, St Vincent Hospital
Courtney Schultz: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati VA Outpatient Pharmacy
Nicole Vaughn Fioravaniti (PGY2): Substance Use Disorder Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Cincinnati VAMC
2014-2015
Crystal Boykin: PGY2 Geriatrics at Cleveland VAMC
Dana Short: Clinical Pharmacist, St Elizabeth’s Hospital
Angela Hwang: Clinical Pharmacist, East Orange New Jersey VAMC
Jeremy Klein: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Kari Angwin Christy (PGY2) Clinical Administration Pharmacist Naval Hospital Guam
2013-2014
Emily Lin: PGY2 Informatics Residency at Aurora Health in Milwaukee, WI
Alyssa McCann: PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency at University Hospital of Cincinnati
Justin Roberts: Clinical Pharmacist, Inpatient Pharmacy, Dayton VAMC
Emily Salzman: Clinical Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy, Dayton VA
2012-2013
Alaa Minkara: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cincinnati VAMC
Rupal Kasudia: Clinical Pharmacist, Bay Pines Florida VAMC
Andrew Shulan: PGY2 in psychiatry at Palo Alto VAMC in California
Brittany Tomlin: Clinical Pharmacist, Inpatient Pharmacy Cincinnati VA
2011-2012
Bonnie Clark: Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacist at Fort Hamilton Hospital
Jeremy Hilty: Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cincinnati VAMC
Saji Kurian: Pharmacist, Clinical Services Shands Hospital
Joori Noh: Acute Care Clinical Pharmacist
2010-2011
Stacy Coffee: Acute Care Clinical Pharmacist at James H. Quillen VA
Senala Lekic: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist at Elkhart General Hospital
Alyssa Wanner: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the West Texas VA
Wen-Song Yue: Pharmacy Manager at Promise Hospital
2009-2010
Jennifer Curtis: Clinical Pharmacist, Dayton VAMC Outpatient Services
Jacqui Dages: Clinical Pharmacist, Dayton VAMC Outpatient Services
Christie Davis: PGY2 Internal Med, Residency at Carl T. Hayden VAMC
Michael Hirsch: PGY2 Pharmacy Administration Residency at Jesse Brown VAMC
2008-2009
Susan Drees: Clinical Pharmacist, Medication Reconciliation at Cincinnati VA
Elizabeth Frede: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Residential Mental Health Program at Cincinnati VA
Samantha Record: Clinical Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy at Cincinnati VA
Gabrielle Sawyer: Clinical Pharmacist, Medication Reconciliation at Cincinnati VA
2007-2008
Daniel Knight: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation at Mercy Hospital
Natalie O’Toole: Clinical Pharmacist Medication Reconciliation at Cincinnati VA
Heather Yates: Clinical Pharmacist Inpatient/Outpatient Jewish Hospital
2006-2007
Kristina Freed: Clinical Pharmacist, Bay Pines VA
Amaka Moka: Clinical Pharmacist, Medication Reconciliation at Cincinnati VA
2005-2006
Dustin Dickerson Clinical Pharmacist, Grant Hospital in Columbus, OH
Sapna Kamdar: Consultant Pharmacist, Kindred Nursing Home Consulting
Joseph Kramer: Clinical Pharmacist, Anthem Prescription in Mason, OH
2004-2005
Michael Denne: Medical Liaison for Procter and Gamble
Jodie Malhotra: Specialty Residency in Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX
Amy Pfeifer: Specialty Residency in Managed Care with Walgreens
2003-2004
Suzanne Chau: Clinical Pharmacist at Hines VAMC
Shannon Malaney: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
Monica Hess: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
2002-2003
Anthony Ishak: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Palo Alto VA
Tanvi Shah: : Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Tacoma Washington VA
2001-2002
Stephen Todd Hanson: Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
Oanh Nguyen: Clinical Pharmacist in Hospital Practice in Tulsa, OK
Megan Lotito: Substance Abuse Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
2000-2001
Katherine Hiett: Clinical Pharmacist at Jewish Medical Center
Elaine Metzger: Clinical Pharmacist/Captain in the United States Army
Andrea Worz: Drug Information Specialist at Procter and Gamble
1999-2000
Rebecca Helbus: Substance Abuse Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
Aimee Chevalier: Anticoagulant Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Chicago Medical Center
Kristen Schmitt: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
1998-1999
Robert Goodwille: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hospital Practice in Henderson, NV
1997-1998
Rene Vandenberg: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hospital Practice in Memphis, TN