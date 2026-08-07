Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) has over a 30-year tradition of collaborative practice relations between our clinical pharmacy specialists and our physician colleagues, we have an excellent reputation for advanced practice opportunities for pharmacists, we are always seeking to expand and advance practice and be innovative in the services we offer.
PGY1
Ohio Northern University Fall Science, Healthcare and Pharmacy Career and Graduate School Fair
King Horn Sports Center
October 1st 9:30AM-12:30PM EST
University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy
Kowalewski Hall
November 4th 1:00-2:30 PM EST
Cincinnati VA PGY1 Federal Pharmacy Residency Virtual Showcase
November 4th 3:00-4:00PM EST & November 5th 12:00-1:00PM EST
Microsoft Teams meeting
Meeting ID: 213 123 508 733 62
Passcode: Te67qh7C
SNPhA x ACCP Pharmacy Residency Showcase
November 10th 5:00-6:00 PM EST
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/240248077759104?p=zg5DIZvZWt6qUBrE1K
Meeting ID: 240 248 077 759 104
Passcode: 9x5UN6Ts
OSHP Annual Meeting & Residency Showcase 2026 - Traditional Exhibits
Hyatt Regency Columbus
November 14th 1:00-3:30PM EST
ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition
December 8th 8-11AM EST
Booth: 5264
ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition Virtual Residency Showcase
December 16th 10:00AM to 3:30PM EST
Microsoft Teams meeting
Meeting ID: 299 534 654 497 027
Passcode: Fm2Lo9rp
Welcome to Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Post Graduate Year 1 and 2 Pharmacy Residency Program
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program:
The Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) PGY1 residency program is accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). We have graduate over 70 PGY1 residents since 1995. This one year program accepts four residents each year to begin at the beginning of July through the end of the following June.
The purpose of a PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training. This is achieved by numerous challenging and quality rotations precepted by Clinical Pharmacy Specialists in many different practices settings. On rotation the residents is a valued member of the health care and/or leadership team. With completion of this program a resident will have had strong experiences in Ambulatory Care, Acute Care, and Administration/Practice Management. Numerous electives are available for personalization of the residency. Finally, each resident will complete a teaching certificate through the James L. Winkle University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy.
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program:
The CVAMC PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy program builds upon the skills and knowledge of PGY1 pharmacy practice training through focused attention to psychiatric disorders and to provide formative experiences in mental health care so the PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy resident graduate may function as an independent psychiatric clinical pharmacy specialists in a diverse range of practice settings.
The CVAMC PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency program began with its first resident in July 2014 and received retroactive accreditation to that date by ASHP in 2017. The Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) is located centrally within Cincinnati near many local sporting and cultural attractions. The VA shares a 3 block campus with several other large Cincinnati Hospitals. The University of Cincinnati Colleges of Nursing, Medicine and Pharmacy are all just a short walk away. The CVAMC utilizes an integrated care model employing practitioners from all major disciplines, many of whom hold academic affiliations with the surrounding colleges. The CVAMC has established training programs in Mental Health Care for psychology, psychiatry, nursing, and social work. There is shared participation among disciplines in didactic learning, educational programming, and research.
Meet our current Residents
Meet our current Directors and Preceptors
Why the Cincinnati VA
The Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) has over a 30-year tradition of collaborative practice relations between our clinical pharmacy specialists and our physician colleagues, we have an excellent reputation for advanced practice opportunities for pharmacists, we are always seeking to expand and advance practice and be innovative in the services we offer. Our department is clearly valued in our medical center and our expertise in medications, disease state management and drug utilization is sought after in all patient care areas. The focus of VHA and the Cincinnati VA is to ensure we provide all of our patients with safe and effective care and improve their disease state outcomes. Our clinical pharmacists work in well-defined multidisciplinary teams to help ensure we achieve these outcomes for our veterans. We are very proud of our mission to serve the men and women who have served our country. Additionally, the VA offers an exceptional environment for learning as the second mission of the VHA is providing education for healthcare providers.
All our clinical pharmacy staff, as well as many of our physician colleagues, hold faculty positions at one or more professional colleges and we share a love of teaching, scholarship, learning and giving back to our students and patients. Our clinical staff relate well to the challenges and pressures facing residents and they are always there to provide guidance and support for our residents as they go through their year. In addition, we have a wonderful pharmacy department and all of our pharmacists, technicians and administrative staff supports our residency program and work hard to ensure our residents have a successful and happy year with us at the Cincinnati VA.
We have four PGY1 residents and have been very successful at recruiting residents from many different areas and colleges of pharmacy over the years leading to a wonderful diversity among our residents and ultimately our clinical staff. We currently have over fifteen of our former residents on staff. Overall, a significant number of graduating residents have opted to practice in the VA, which speaks volumes about the wonderful practice available to pharmacists within the VA.
In 2014, we added a PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Program in Mental Health and currently have two PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residents. Ninety percent of our past graduates have obtained Board Certification in Psychiatric Pharmacy (BCPP). Most of our graduates (currently 70%) hold positions specifically in psychiatric and neurological pharmacy practice. Others have some mixed clinical roles that allow them to continue using their residency training, knowledge, and skills. Additionally, half of our graduates have maintained practice within the VA healthcare system, two of which have remained on staff at the Cincinnati VA following completion of the pharmacy residency.
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Purpose
The purpose of a PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
We have four PGY1 residents and have been very successful at recruiting residents since 1995 from many different areas and colleges of pharmacy. This has led to a wonderful diversity among our residents and ultimately our clinical staff since we currently have sixteen of our former residents on staff. Overall, many graduating residents opting to stay in VA practice for their careers which speaks volumes about the wonderful practice available to pharmacists within the VHA family.
General Information
Number of Positions: 4
Duration: 12 months
Application Deadline: January 3
Starting Date: Late June/Early July
Estimated Stipend: $50,000+ plus Optional Dual Appointment
Interview Requirement: Yes
Required and Elective Rotations
Click the link to view required rotations (This is an external website)
Cincinnati VA Pharmacy Residency Programs
Requirement For Certificate
- Compliance with institutional and departmental policies and competencies
- Achieves the following by the end of the residency year:
- Eighty percent of the objectives under the required competencies are marked as achieved for residency (ACHR)
- Satisfactory Progress (2) completion of all required learning experiences. If one or more are Needs Improvement, appropriate remedial work must be completed as determined by the preceptors and RPD. Resident may be required to use elective month(s) to repeat required learning experience(s)
- Completion of a major project(s), including manuscript and formal presentation of the results of the major project
- Completion of all assignments and projects as defined by the preceptors and RPD by the deadlines established when assigned. These include but are not limited to:
- MUE
- All Teaching Certificate Requirements (elective for PGY2)
- Major Project(s) (Protocol, abstract, poster(s), manuscript, presentation)
- Drug class review, monograph, treatment guidelines, or protocol, utilization management criteria, and/or order set
- Initial and Quarterly self-assessments for Development Plan
- Staffing of a minimum of 60 hours in inpatient and outpatient pharmacy, 18 hours of processing pending, in addition to one hour weekly lunch coverage in outpatient
- Completion of a residency portfolio
Additional Deliverables
There will be other activities assigned and monitored for completion over the course of the residency year. These include:
- 2 Journal Clubs (present 1 and precept 1);
- 2 Topic Discussions
- VISN10 Presentation
- 2 Newsletters (1 written and 1 edited)
- 2 Book clubs
- Completion of 3 complex non-formulary reviews
- Learning Experience Description Reviews
- Written letters to future pharmacist and self (PGY1 only)
- Written Bio and Bio Picture
- Log of attendance and summary of seminars and meetings attended (PGY1 only)
- Examples of written work for all rotations
- Current Curriculum Vitae
- Log of drug information activities, including formal drug information questions (PGY1 only)
Benefits
- Health insurance
- Free parking
- BLS and ACLS certification
- Designated office space, supplies and support
- Paid leave
- 13 Vacation days
- 13 Sick days
- 11 National holidays
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
Purpose
The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency program at the Cincinnati VAMC builds upon general clinical skills learned during a PGY1 residency to provide specialized experience delivering pharmacy care to individuals with neuropsychiatric conditions.
Graduating residents will be well prepared to initiate psychiatric pharmacy specialty services within inpatient psychiatric facilities, patient centered ambulatory care teams, and residential rehab programs. The residency is designed to develop accountability; practice patterns and habits; expert knowledge, skills, attitudes, and abilities in the mental health area of pharmacy practice.
General Information
Number of Positions: 2
Duration: 12 months
Application Deadline: January 5th
Starting Date: Late June/Early July
Estimated Stipend: ~$53,000 + Dual Appointment
Interview Requirement: Yes
Residency Experiences
Required and Elective Rotations
Click the link to view required rotations (This is an external website)
Cincinnati VA Pharmacy Residency Programs
Required Projects and Presentations
Required Projects:
- Major Project Part 1 – data collection, analysis, poster, manuscript
- Major Project Part 2 – background research, protocol draft, data form, IRB submission, piolet data collection
- Medication Use Evaluation – background research, protocol draft, data collection, analysis, PowerPoint
- Required Presentations:
- Formal Presentation 1
- Formal Presentation 2
- Journal Club – PGY2 resident presents
- Journal Club – PGY2 resident serving as discussant/advisor for an APPE student or PGY1 resident who present the journal article.
Required Written Assignments:
- Newsletter Article
- Newsletter article reviewer and editor for an APPE or PGY1 resident article
- Drug class review, monograph, treatment guideline, or protocol*
- Poster of major project 1
- Manuscript of major project 1
- MUE Final Document
Benefits
- Health insurance
- Free parking
- BLS and ACLS certification
- Home computer access
- Designated office space, supplies and support
- Paid leave
- 13 Vacation days
- 13 Sick days
- 11 National holidays (residents required to work 1 holiday)
How to Apply
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Requirements:
- PharmD Degree from and accredited (ACPE) school of pharmacy
- Eligibility for licensure
- U.S. Citizenship
- Letter of Intent
- Current Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation using the standardized PhORCAS form
- College of Pharmacy Transcripts
- Interview
Application Deadline:
Complete application is due via PhORCAS January 3rd
ASHP Program Number:
PGY1: 44900
National Matching Service Code:
132813
Considerations:
- Minimum GPA requirement of 2.75; for non-GPA schools no repeated courses or “No Pass” designation
- Recommend entering Information in Phorcas (Leadership, presentation, ect.)
- Ensure Curriculum Vitae covers the following topics:
* Work experience and Leadership
* Extra curriculars (presentations, publications, volunteering, research, etc.)
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Early Commitment Policy
- Current CVAMC PGY1 residents may participate in the internal early commitment process in October and any VA PGY1 residents nationwide may participate in the VA National Early Commit (VANEC) process in November.
Any unfilled positions following the CVAMC internal early commit and VANEC will be offered through the ASHP National Matching Service. Remaining position(s) will be updated in PhORCAS not later than the second Friday of December.
PGY-2 application requirements for candidates applying through the ASHP National Matching Service are as follows:
- PharmD Degree from and accredited (ACPE) school of pharmacy
- Active Pharmacy Licensure
- PGY-1 Completion (Certificate of graduation will be required within 14 days of starting the PGY2 program or unable to complete the PGY2 program)
- U.S. Citizenship
- Letter of Intent
- Current Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation using the standardized PhORCAS form
- Interview
Application Deadline:
Complete application is due via PhORCAS January 5th
ASHP Program Number:
44062
National Matching Service Code:
706466
Considerations:
- Recommend entering all information in Phorcas (Leadership, presentation, ect.)
- Ensure Curriculum Vitae covers the following topics:
* Work experience and Leadership
* Extra curriculars (presentations, publications, volunteering, research, etc.)
Testimonials
Quotes from previous Residents:
We have asked our former residents to share with you their thoughts on what they valued most from their residency as we have always believed our residents are our best ambassadors so we hope you enjoy hearing what they have to say!
“The Cincinnati VA residency program made me a more confident, well-rounded, and successful pharmacist. The breadth and depth of experiences available through the year allowed me to explore many different aspects of pharmacy at a clinical level. The preceptors were all fantastic, accommodating, and gave valuable feedback. I can confidently say that this residency is one of the best programs the VA has to offer. I loved it so much here that I decided to stay another year!”
~Christopher Mashburn 2023-2024
“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to complete my PGY1 residency training at the Cincinnati VAMC! I was able to take challenging rotations in both inpatient and outpatient practice areas, which left me feeling confident and prepared to start my pharmacy career in a variety of settings. I was especially thankful for the support and mentorship I received from my RPD and preceptors throughout my residency year”
~Sara Hamilton 2022-2023
“I am grateful to have been a part of such a great program! The Cincinnati VAMC was exactly what I was looking for with a breadth of practice in both the inpatient and outpatient settings and incredible preceptors who pushed me to grow leaps and bounds as a clinician.”
~Ana Vo 2022-2023
“I am incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to complete a residency with the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. During my residency year I was challenged to grow clinically and professionally all while feeling well-supported by many wonderful preceptors and a great residency program director. The program was able to be tailored to my interests while also allowing me to be exposed to a variety of settings and prepared me well for my post-residency role. I couldn’t recommend this program more!”
~Brianne Potter 2021-2022
“The PGY-1 program here at Cincinnati VA was appealing to me initially for its variety of inpatient and outpatient opportunities. After the interview process and onboarding to start my residency year, I came to realize truly how adaptable the program was based on your clinical aspirations and was so pleased to see how many past residents stayed on to work here whether that was as a staff pharmacist or a clinical specialist. I felt so supported throughout the year and was able to maintain a great work-life balance. Thinking back, I am so grateful I matched with the Cincinnati VA and had the opportunity to give back to our Veterans while growing my clinical and leadership skills as a pharmacist!”
~Larissa Clark 2021-2022
“The Cincinnati VAMC PGY-1 residency experience shaped me into the pharmacist I am today. The amazing preceptors and various rotation settings created a truly one-of-a-kind learning environment. I am extremely appreciative of the training my residency provided me and am grateful I get to continue to work at such a great place.”
~Christopher Smedley 2021-2022
"This Cincinnati VAMC PGY-1 residency program far exceeded my expectations! I was able to tailor my experiences to better prepare me in areas of my future career interests. I was impressed with how encouraging, helpful, and flexible the preceptors were, especially since we were thrown many curveballs during the COVID-19 pandemic. And finally, there is no better patient population to serve than our Veterans. I will always be grateful for my PGY-1 residency experience!"
~Leah Philipp 2021
"After spending a couple months as an APPE at the Cincinnati VA, I knew I wanted to pursue a PGY-1 here. The exceptional preceptors and rotation experiences create truly unparalled learning opportunities. Throughout my residency year, I grew clinically and professionally while working amongst interdisciplinary teams in various inpatient and outpatient settings. The diversity in experiences and boundless support from preceptors increased my confidence in starting my pharmacy career. The meaningfulness of the year is difficult to condense into words - you really need to experience it yourself"
~Annie Tam, 2021
"This residency program was an amazing place to grow as a clinical pharmacist and as a person. I explored multiple inpatient and outpatient pharmacy fields, worked in interdisciplinary teams, practiced at the top of my license, while having a comfortable work-life balance. The RPD, preceptors, and staff provided a great education and support system while getting to know you at a personal level. This program made me feel prepared to go into any pharmacy setting, and I would do it all over again if I had to."
~Ann Collett 2020
“My residency year was amazing! Transitioning from a APPE student to resident was a smooth transition. I had a challenging year during residency and received the best support from my mentors and other preceptors. Choosing the Cincinnati VAMC for my residency training was extremely rewarding and a great decision!”
~Toebben Bolte 2020
“My PGY2 residency experience at Cincinnati VAMC was very different than my PGY1 [at another VA]. It was a big learning curve to focus on a specialty (psychiatric pharmacy) and become a more independent clinician, particularly in a variety of settings that were different than anything I had experienced. The mental health pharmacy preceptors really helped guide me in this, and all the other pharmacists, preceptors, and members of various healthcare teams (social workers, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, etc.) were very supportive throughout the year. I am grateful for this year of growth and career preparation.”
~Mervan Newbold 2020
“My residency at the Cincinnati VA was so uniquely beneficial to me due to the variety of both inpatient and outpatient experiences offered. While I thought that I wanted to pursue a career in ambulatory care, my inpatient experiences gave me more working knowledge of what happens while a patient is admitted--which ultimately impacts my care now working with transitions of care as a Home-Based Primary Care pharmacist.”
~ Andrea Finger 2019
“My residency year taught me how to actually practice pharmacy. Pharmacists can learn clinical facts anywhere. The support system at CVAMC showed me how to interact with other disciplines, make patient-centered decisions, and most importantly, how to be independent.”
~ Rebekah Wahking 2019
“The Cincinnati VA Residency Program offered numerous opportunities to pursue any passion in pharmacy. I was able to tailor my residency selections to my future aspirations and upon completion, felt confident to practice independently as a clinical pharmacist. However, I was most impressed how the entire Cincinnati VA pharmacy staff: preceptors, technicians, staff pharmacists, and administration provided invaluable learning experiences to support my growth and development. I am grateful to the residency program for providing me the skills and knowledge to continue to serve our Veterans in my current position.”
~ Andrew Dennis 2018
"Completing my residency at Cincinnati VA was life changing. First and foremost, because of the smaller residency class and committed preceptors, I was treated as a unique individual and provided feedback and opportunities that catered to my growth personally and professionally. All the preceptors knew me not only as just a resident, but as a person, and I was able to pursue my personal interests with the opportunity of an informatics rotation and informatics-focused residency project. Through these experiences at the Cincinnati VA, I was well equipped for my PGY2 in informatics, and I continue pulling the knowledge I gained into my practice every day.
~ Mei Lin 2014
“Everyone talks about how much residency is important but you truly don’t realize the depth of that statement until you actually do it yourself. The Cincinnati VA program provided me with an experience I will use for the stretch of my career. With the wide range of exposure in outpatient, acute care and administration, I gained an eclectic variety of experience that I would later use in my career without knowing it at that time. The learning experience is filled to the brim, preceptors are heavily involved in resident teaching and the program is fully invested in its residents!“
~ Alaa Minkara 2013
“If I had to choose one word to describe the program, it would be BALANCED. I was able to gain knowledge and experience in so many areas (internal medicine, ICU, primary care, administration, research, etc.) Not only were there many opportunities, but the preceptors were fantastic teachers and always supportive. I felt very well prepared for my PGY-2 internal medicine residency this year!”
~ Christie Mock 2010
"The Cincinnati VA Pharmacy Residency Program provided me with the opportunity to work in depth in many settings: outpatient, inpatient, and administration. This wide variety of experiences helped me determine what aspects of pharmacy I enjoyed the most. Ultimately, the program enabled me to pinpoint exactly where I wanted to take my pharmacy career."
~ Michael Hirsch 2010
“Without a doubt, the preceptors’ encouragement and active involvement with the residents makes the Cincinnati VAMC an exceptional place to complete a residency.”
~ Jacqui Gates 2010
"It was challenging and it was tough. Would I do it again? Absolutely!"
~ Natalie O'Toole 2008
“When I look back at my residency experience, I think of it as a year of breaking down, rebuilding, and molding into the foundation of a strong pharmacy career. I wouldn't be where I am today without it!”
~ Suzanne Chau 2004
“The Cincinnati VA residency program, with its well-rounded caring preceptors, learning experiences, and established collaborative practices afforded me the opportunity to develop knowledge, skills and abilities for lifelong learning and providing quality pharmaceutical care to our Veteran population. “
~ Todd Hanson 2002
"I am thankful, and ultimately delighted, to have completed my general pharmacy practice residency at the Cincinnati VA. Residency work and supervision prepared me for clinical pharmacy in ways unsurmountable by entering the work-force immediately after college. My ambitious preceptors and attendings instilled in me an unceasing passion for the work of clinical pharmacy, to better our profession and the health of our patients. For this strong foundation, these experiences and memories, and the knowledge gained, I am grateful."
~ Rebecca Helbus 2000
Past Residents and Resident Job Placement
2023-2024
Konstandina Giakoumas:
Christopher Mashburn: Cincinnati VA PGY2 Psychiatric Residency
Alisa Hendrickson:
Emma Eccher: Inpatient Staffing Pharmacist at Miami Valley Hospital Main Campus
Summer Al Nabaly: Float Inpatient Pharmacists at Ohio Health at Ohio Health
Emily Kim: University of Cincinnati Primary Care Pharmacists
2022-2023
Sara Hamilton: Home Based Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Cincinnati VA
Alba Evans: Veterans Affairs VISN2 Clinical Call Center Clinical Pharmacist
Ana Vo: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist at the Cincinnati VA
Konstandina Giakoumas: Cincinnati VA PGY2 Psychiatric Residency
Olivia While: Portland, Oregon PGY2 Psychiatric Residency
Dominic Poeppel (PGY2): Trinity Hospital Retail Pharmacy & Trinity Nursing Home in Minot, ND
2021-2022
Larissa Clark: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Brianne Potter: Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Christopher Smedley: Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Ian Villaluz: Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Delaney Wright (PGY2): Outpatient Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
2020-2021
Alexandra Nugent: Family and Community Medicine Clinical Pharmacist at University of Kentucky
Leah Philipp: Indianapolis VA PGY2 Ambulatory Care/
Annie Tam: Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Coordinator Danville VAMC
Delaney Wright: Cincinnati VA PGY2 Psychiatric Residency
Quyen Mellado (PGY2): Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist
2019-2020
Toebben Bolt: Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Anna Collett: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Quyen Mellado: Cincinnati VA PGY2 Psychiatric Residency
Nathan Sexton: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist
Mervan Newbold (PGY2): Outpatient Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
2018-2019
Andrea Finger: Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Ann Arbor VA
Katelyn McBride: Specialty Pharmacist at BioPlus
Jeremy Patton: Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Mercy Health
Rebekah Wahking: Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the University of Kentucky
Lauren Yates (PGY2): Pediatric Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus, OH
2017-2018
Malorie Deakins: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati VA Outpatient Pharmacy
Andrew Dennis: Clinical Staff Pharmacist, Inpatient/Outpatient Lexington VAMC
Karla Peters: Clinical Staff Pharmacist Inpatient, Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest
Shayla Siefker: Clinical Staff Pharmacist Inpatient, Jewish Hospital Mercy Health
Meredith McCauley (PGY2): Pediatric Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus, OH
2016-2017
Tyler Dickerson: PGY2 in Oncology at Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital
Julianne Mazzola: Clinical Pharmacist and the Cleveland Clinic
Kathryn Schmidt: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation Service Cincinnati VAMC
Kristine Voon: Rotating Acute Care Clinical Pharmacist at Mount Carmel East
Christina Bonanno (PGY2): Outpatient Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Northern Indiana VAMC
2015-2016
Leann Cape: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Yan Cui: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati VA Outpatient Pharmacy
Aaron Ernstberger: Clinical Pharmacy, St Vincent Hospital
Courtney Schultz: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati VA Outpatient Pharmacy
Nicole Vaughn Fioravaniti (PGY2): Substance Use Disorder Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Cincinnati VAMC
2014-2015
Crystal Boykin: PGY2 Geriatrics at Cleveland VAMC
Dana Short: Clinical Pharmacist, St Elizabeth’s Hospital
Angela Hwang: Clinical Pharmacist, East Orange New Jersey VAMC
Jeremy Klein: Clinical Pharmacist, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Kari Angwin Christy (PGY2) Clinical Administration Pharmacist Naval Hospital Guam
2013-2014
Emily Lin: PGY2 Informatics Residency at Aurora Health in Milwaukee, WI
Alyssa McCann: PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency at University Hospital of Cincinnati
Justin Roberts: Clinical Pharmacist, Inpatient Pharmacy, Dayton VAMC
Emily Salzman: Clinical Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy, Dayton VA
2012-2013
Alaa Minkara: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cincinnati VAMC
Rupal Kasudia: Clinical Pharmacist, Bay Pines Florida VAMC
Andrew Shulan: PGY2 in psychiatry at Palo Alto VAMC in California
Brittany Tomlin: Clinical Pharmacist, Inpatient Pharmacy Cincinnati VA
2011-2012
Bonnie Clark: Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacist at Fort Hamilton Hospital
Jeremy Hilty: Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cincinnati VAMC
Saji Kurian: Pharmacist, Clinical Services Shands Hospital
Joori Noh: Acute Care Clinical Pharmacist
2010-2011
Stacy Coffee: Acute Care Clinical Pharmacist at James H. Quillen VA
Senala Lekic: Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist at Elkhart General Hospital
Alyssa Wanner: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the West Texas VA
Wen-Song Yue: Pharmacy Manager at Promise Hospital
2009-2010
Jennifer Curtis: Clinical Pharmacist, Dayton VAMC Outpatient Services
Jacqui Dages: Clinical Pharmacist, Dayton VAMC Outpatient Services
Christie Davis: PGY2 Internal Med, Residency at Carl T. Hayden VAMC
Michael Hirsch: PGY2 Pharmacy Administration Residency at Jesse Brown VAMC
2008-2009
Susan Drees: Clinical Pharmacist, Medication Reconciliation at Cincinnati VA
Elizabeth Frede: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Residential Mental Health Program at Cincinnati VA
Samantha Record: Clinical Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy at Cincinnati VA
Gabrielle Sawyer: Clinical Pharmacist, Medication Reconciliation at Cincinnati VA
2007-2008
Daniel Knight: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation at Mercy Hospital
Natalie O’Toole: Clinical Pharmacist Medication Reconciliation at Cincinnati VA
Heather Yates: Clinical Pharmacist Inpatient/Outpatient Jewish Hospital
2006-2007
Kristina Freed: Clinical Pharmacist, Bay Pines VA
Amaka Moka: Clinical Pharmacist, Medication Reconciliation at Cincinnati VA
2005-2006
Dustin Dickerson Clinical Pharmacist, Grant Hospital in Columbus, OH
Sapna Kamdar: Consultant Pharmacist, Kindred Nursing Home Consulting
Joseph Kramer: Clinical Pharmacist, Anthem Prescription in Mason, OH
2004-2005
Michael Denne: Medical Liaison for Procter and Gamble
Jodie Malhotra: Specialty Residency in Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX
Amy Pfeifer: Specialty Residency in Managed Care with Walgreens
2003-2004
Suzanne Chau: Clinical Pharmacist at Hines VAMC
Shannon Malaney: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
Monica Hess: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
2002-2003
Anthony Ishak: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Palo Alto VA
Tanvi Shah: : Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Tacoma Washington VA
2001-2002
Stephen Todd Hanson: Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
Oanh Nguyen: Clinical Pharmacist in Hospital Practice in Tulsa, OK
Megan Lotito: Substance Abuse Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
2000-2001
Katherine Hiett: Clinical Pharmacist at Jewish Medical Center
Elaine Metzger: Clinical Pharmacist/Captain in the United States Army
Andrea Worz: Drug Information Specialist at Procter and Gamble
1999-2000
Rebecca Helbus: Substance Abuse Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
Aimee Chevalier: Anticoagulant Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Chicago Medical Center
Kristen Schmitt: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Cincinnati VA
1998-1999
Robert Goodwille: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hospital Practice in Henderson, NV
1997-1998
Rene Vandenberg: Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hospital Practice in Memphis, TN