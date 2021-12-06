Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program
The Cincinnati VA Medical Center is now accepting applications for the Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program funded through the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The program is funded for 10 residents and will begin on August 15, 2022. These full-time clinical trainee positions are temporary appointments for 1 year. Residency programs ensure a supervised transition to autonomous and competent clinical practice.
Clinical settings provide a range of experiences in the application of nursing science and practice, provide exposure to Veterans of varying backgrounds and cultures, and foster graduated responsibility in carrying out professional functions. Veteran-centric continuity of care is stressed in transition of care from inpatient to outpatient settings, acute and long-term care, critical care, and mental health programs. You will be an integral part of interdisciplinary teams and have the opportunity to enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings. Residents engage in a variety of didactic and academic learning opportunities, including participation in interdisciplinary journal clubs, attendance in Nursing Grand Rounds, onsite training in Simulation, and opportunities for learning through in-person and virtual courses and conferences. In addition, residents have the opportunity to participate in evidenced-based practice initiatives that provide skills necessary for a future utilization of evidence-based practice in daily practice.
- Our program will produce residents that provide evidence-based, high quality, patient centered care in complex care environments.
- Our program will foster the integration of interprofessional collaboration into PBNR graduates’ practice.
- Our program will produce future healthcare leaders in the professional practice of nursing.
- Our program will produce skilled proficient and effective faculty, preceptors, and mentors.
- Our Program will increase new RN graduate satisfaction with their transition from entry level Advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse.
- Our program will increase retention rates if new graduate RNs at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.
PB-RNR residents will have the opportunity to gain experience in several specialty areas of nursing under the supervision of an experienced clinical faculty. Areas of nursing care offered at Cincinnati VA Medical Center include but are not limited to:
- Acute Care/ICU patient care including noninvasive ventilatory support, invasive ventilatory support, postsurgical inpatient care, care of critically ill patients, vasopressors, multidisciplinary patient management (Critical Care, multiple Surgery subspecialties, Respiratory Therapy, Nutrition, Internal Medicine,)
- TBI Clinic/ Polytrauma care: This is a multidisciplinary clinic providing services for Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury; participating services include Neurology, Physiatry, Rehabilitation therapies, Respiratory Therapy, and Nutrition.
- Primary Care: This multidisciplinary clinic provides use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments to provide holistic care to Veterans. Patient aligned care teams works collaboratively with the patient to provide for all the patient's healthcare needs—or appropriately coordinates care with other qualified professionals to ensure Veteran’s need are met.
- Mental Health including addiction and substance abuse, military sexual trauma, Post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide prevention
- Cath Lab and interventional radiology providing emergent and scheduled cardiac and vascular interventions including cardiac caths, pacemaker placement, ablations and ketamine infusion clinic
- Community Living Center: is a place where Veterans can receive nursing home level of care, which includes help with activities of daily living (e.g., bathing and getting dressed) and skilled nursing and medical care. The mission of a Community Living Center is to restore each Veteran to his or her highest level of well-being. It is also to prevent declines in health and to provide comfort at the end of life.
- Completion of Personal Development Plan, Professional Development Portfolio with practice proficiency
- Formal supervisory completion of Graduated Levels of Responsibility, Skills Assessment, Observational Experiences Checklist
- Evidenced Based Practice initiative / Presentation
- Research or Quality Improvement Project participation and Synopsis/Reflection
- Veteran centric Curriculum
- Journal Club presentations (interdisciplinary)
- Professional Experience self-reflections
- Completion of telemetry course
- Completion of ACLS
- Completion of all program requirements within a 12-month time frame
- $58,105 stipend
- Eligibility to enroll in Federal Health Benefits Plan
- Paid leave days: 13 vacation, 13 sick, 12 Federal holidays
- Personal workspace / laptop
- Medical Library access
- VA health professions trainees are considered a priority applicant pool in consideration for permanent employment positions, locally and nationally
- Hiring flexibility for VA health professions trainees can allow appointment to VA positions
- 100% protected time
- U.S. citizenship
- English language proficiency
- Commitment to 12 months of federal employment at Cincinnati VA Medical Center
- Graduation from a CCNE or ACEN accredited program with a BSN
- Current, unrestricted RN license
- Minimum cumulative grade point (average of 3.00 on a 4-point scale) Interview with selection team for top candidates, in person or via videoconference (dates TBD)
Items listed below must be incorporated into a single PDF file, in the order listed, and sent via email to angela.combs2@va.gov . All application packets must be received by midnight of the specified date (TBD). Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Application packets that do not conform with these instructions will not be considered.
- Resume or CV
- Letter of interest describing your background, professional interests, and goals
- Program transcripts (can be unofficial or copies)
- 3 letters of recommendation from faculty or clinical supervisors (include these in your single PDF file, do not send separately)
Please contact Dr. Angela Combs, Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Director, with any questions as you move through the application process.