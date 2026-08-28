Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program
Are you a new graduate registered nurse? Cincinnati VA Medical Center is a great place to begin your career.
The Department of Nursing Professional Staff Development at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers Baccalaureate RNs newly graduated from accredited programs a twelve-month residency in community partnership with the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University Colleges of Nursing. The Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program is funded through the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.
Residents will enjoy completing our nurse residency program including dedicated and robust didactic, precepted clinical experiences, and experiential learning activities. These experiences are designed to provide the new graduate RN opportunities to effectively transition to competent professional nurses, focusing on developing effective decision-making skills, incorporating evidence into practice, supporting clinical leadership at the point of care, and promoting life-long learning, and resilience in nursing practice. You will practice collaboratively in an interprofessional model and gain an integrated perspective of nursing leadership and the VA healthcare system.
As a nurse resident, you will cover multiple VA Cincinnati Medical Center clinical settings. The year is like a fellowship – you will earn significant work experience, training, and skill development opportunities not typically available to someone starting an entry-level nursing position.
Faculty and Staff Profiles:
Program Goals
- The PB-RNR program will enhance the recruiting and retention rates of new VA nurses by providing a pathway to training highly qualified nursing staff.
- Demonstrate graduated levels of responsibility in competence and confidence over the 12-month program in all PB-RNR activities.
- Nurse residents and stakeholders will report satisfaction with the program.
- The PB-RNR program will enhance Veteran-Centric Care.
- The graduated RN resident hired at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) commits and supports the organizational values and the profession of nursing through professional role, lifelong learning, and dedication to service of the Veteran.
Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Clinical Experiences
The PB-RNR participants will have the opportunity to develop clinical competence and confidence across a variety of nursing specialty areas while working under the supervision of an experienced preceptor. Clinical rotations are organized to offer increasing levels of responsibility over time, supporting a safe transition to practice of the first-year registered nurse. At the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, these rotations include, but not limited to, the following specialty areas:
- Primary and Specialty Care Clinics provide multidisciplinary services that integrate complementary and conventional medical treatments to deliver holistic care to Veterans. In primary care, patient-aligned care teams collaborate to address the full spectrum of patient’s healthcare needs or coordinate services with other qualified professionals. Specialty clinics focus on addressing the unique and complex healthcare needs of Veterans in outpatient settings.
- Community Living Center offers long-term care, rehabilitation, and hospice services. Veterans receive assistance with activities of daily living, such as mobility, along with skilled nursing and medical care. In this setting, the registered nurse plays a key supervisory role. The mission of the Community Living Center is to restore each Veteran to his or her highest possible level of well-being, prevent health decline, and to provide comfort-focused care at the end of life.
- Mental Health Services offered in both inpatient and outpatient settings, address a wide range of conditions including substance use disorders (SUD), military sexual trauma (MST), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and suicide prevention.
- Acute and Critical Care settings involve multidisciplinary patient management across areas such as medical-surgical care, critical care, surgical subspecialties, respiratory therapy, nutrition, and internal medicine. Residents gain experience in postsurgical inpatient care, ventilatory support (both invasive and non-invasive), and the management of acute and critically ill patients. Additional short-term rotations may include areas such as the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Cardiac Catheterization Lab, and GI procedural units.
Program Outcomes
- Reduce registered nurse turnover by hiring well trained, high-quality nurses within the VA healthcare system, improving care for Veterans, and retaining program graduates.
- Demonstrate progressive growth in competency, confidence, and responsibility throughout the 12‑month program, consistently applying nursing best practices and foundational program principles, as evidenced by the completion and presentation of an evidence‑based project.
- Achieve high program satisfaction among both residents and stakeholders, with participants rating “agree” or “strongly agree” upon completion, while also retaining graduates hired through the PB-RNR program.
- Exhibit veteran-centered and culturally competent care practices by program completion, as measured through established evaluation tools.
- Demonstrate commitment to VA organizational values and nursing professional standards by continuing professional growth after program completion, emphasizing lifelong learning and dedication to Veteran care through active engagement in leadership roles within the clinical setting.
Benefits
Valuable experience developing and growing as a first-year RN in supportive learning environment.
- Annual stipend
- Health Insurance
- Paid leave days: federal holidays; including vacation and sick time.
- Free Parking
- Mentoring opportunities
- Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings
- Understand the continuum of care across the entire healthcare system
- Veteran-centered practice environment to ‘Care for Those Who Have Served Us’
- 100% protected time
Eligibility Requirements
- United States Citizen
- Be proficient in spoken and written English
- Graduated from a CCNE or ACEN accredited program with a BSN or accelerated master’s degree serving in your first nursing role.
- Minimum cumulative grade point (average of 3.00 on a 4-point scale)
- Current, unrestricted RN license
- Evidence of physical and mental fitness to perform the essential functions
- Evidence of up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers
- Evidence of tuberculosis screening or testing for healthcare personnel
- Must be able to complete 2080 hours of the 12-month long program
Application / Deadlines
If you meet the above requirements, please submit the following:
• Cover letter, including why you are interested in this Residency program
• Resume
• School Transcript (does not need to be official for the application process)
• Three letters of reference, including one reference from a senior-year nursing faculty member and current or former supervisor
• DD 214 (if Veteran)
Application Deadline: Varies, Late Fall or Early Winter of each year (email Brian Thesing or Cindy Childress for additional details)
Interviews: Varies, Late Winter or Early Spring of each year (email Brian Thesing or Cindy Childress for additional details)
Selection Notification: Within 2 weeks post-interview
Email application packet to:
Brian.Thesing@va.gov OR Cindy.Childress@va.gov
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
3200 Vine St
Cincinnati, OH 45220