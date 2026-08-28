The Department of Nursing Professional Staff Development at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers Baccalaureate RNs newly graduated from accredited programs a twelve-month residency in community partnership with the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University Colleges of Nursing. The Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program is funded through the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.

Residents will enjoy completing our nurse residency program including dedicated and robust didactic, precepted clinical experiences, and experiential learning activities. These experiences are designed to provide the new graduate RN opportunities to effectively transition to competent professional nurses, focusing on developing effective decision-making skills, incorporating evidence into practice, supporting clinical leadership at the point of care, and promoting life-long learning, and resilience in nursing practice. You will practice collaboratively in an interprofessional model and gain an integrated perspective of nursing leadership and the VA healthcare system.

As a nurse resident, you will cover multiple VA Cincinnati Medical Center clinical settings. The year is like a fellowship – you will earn significant work experience, training, and skill development opportunities not typically available to someone starting an entry-level nursing position.

Faculty and Staff Profiles: