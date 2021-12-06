Items listed below must be incorporated into a single PDF file, in the order listed, and sent via email to angela.combs2@va.gov . All application packets must be received by midnight of the specified date (TBD). Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Application packets that do not conform with these instructions will not be considered.

Resume or CV

Letter of interest describing your background, professional interests, and goals

Program transcripts (can be unofficial or copies)

3 letters of recommendation from faculty or clinical supervisors (include these in your single PDF file, do not send separately)

Please contact Dr. Angela Combs, Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Director, with any questions as you move through the application process.