Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Post Graduate Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program 2022-2023 The Department of Nursing Professional Staff Development at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers board certified Advance Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) in Adult Gerontology or Family Practice a twelve-month residency in Primary Care in community partnership with the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University Colleges of Nursing.
Residents will enjoy full-time employment while completing 2080+ hours of 1:1 mentoring with Primary Care Providers in the Primary Care outpatient setting. In addition, collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities will occur in the Emergency Department, Cardiology, Urology, Renal, Dermatology, Pain Management, Mental Health, Women’s, and Orthopedic Clinics. Residents will be in clinic 32-hours a week with a patient caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to a robust didactic curriculum. Our Program currently supports 2 residents annually. This is a funded position though the Veterans Affairs Nursing Office of Academic Affiliations and includes vacation, sick leave, health care, dental care, and life insurance benefits.
Faculty and Staff Profiles:
The mission of The Cincinnati VA Primary Care Nurse Residency Program is to develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the Veterans Health Care Administration and community. The program seeks to enhance recruitment and retention of VA Nurse Practitioners by providing a constant supply of highly qualified APRN’s into the workforce.
Residents will master Primary Clinical Care under the mentorship of master clinicians. They will have the opportunity to participate in didactic learning in Primary and Specialty Care, including observations, hands-on specialty care, teaching, service learning, and Evidence Based Practice. The PC-NP Residency Program seeks to create exceptional PC-Nurse Practitioners who will be able to care for the complex Veteran patient.
- Prepare Nurse Practitioner’s to become competent providers in Primary Care.
- Develop and deliver an experiential curriculum that integrates the teacher-scholar model.
- Contribute to an expanding body of knowledge of Advance Practice Nursing.
- Serve as a resource within professional, academic, and social communities.
- Graduate Nurse Practitioners who demonstrate professional excellence.
As of 2021 the data includes 2/2 residents who will complete the program in August 2022
Anticipate 100% graduation rate
Anticipate 100% employed in the VHA Healthcare System
Our core curriculum is composed of clinical competencies which are instrumental in the development of the competent PC-Nurse Practitioner practicing in the Primary Care setting. The competencies are comprised of weekly independent readings, 1:1 clincial instruction, didactic sessions, and integrated learning projects with opportunities for teaching, research, and community service, along with supplemental online materials. These competencies and online training compliment weekly mentored advanced clinical practice in Primary Care across clinical settings.
- Practice Based Learning
- Quality Improvement and Patient safety
- Communication and Conflict Management
- Professional Roles and Responsibilities
- Resource Utilization
- Health Delivery Systems
- Information and Technology
- Interprofessional Collaboration
- Stress Management
- Leadership
- Professional Development
- Veteran Centric Care
- Primary Care Specific: Knowledge of Basic Science
- Primary Care Specific: Knowledge of Adult Gerontological Disorders
- Primary Care Specific: Knowledge of Diagnostic Criteria
- Primary Care Specific: Knowledge of Pharmacotherapy
- Patient Care Competencies: Assessment and Health
- Patient Care Competencies: Diagnosis
- Patient Care Competencies: Treatment
- Patient Care Competencies: Follow-Up and Evaluation
- Patient Care Competencies: Promotion of Optimal Health
- Patient Care Competencies: Patient and Family Education
- Primary Care
- Specialty Care (Cardiology, Renal, Urology, Orthopedic, Gastrointestinal and Dermatology)
- Emergency Room
- Women’s Health
- Wellness Programs (Whole Health)
- Engagement Programs (Crucial Conversations)
- Policy and practice issues (State APRN Conference)
- US Citizenship
- Graduation recent (within 12 months) of a master’s or doctoral level Nurse Practitioner Program accredited by CCNE or ACEN
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale
- Be serving in his/her first Nurse Practitioner role in Primary Care specialty practice area
- Possess a current board certification in either Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner board certification
- Current active and unrestricted license as an RN and APRN in a state, commonwealth or territory of the US or DC
- Be proficient in spoken and written English
- Must be able to complete 366 days of training starting August 2022
- $78,358 stipend
- Health insurance
- Paid leave days: 13 vacation; 13 sick; 11 federal holidays
- Personal workstation laptop
- Office supplies
- Lab Coat
- Medical Library access
- Free parking
- Teaching experience
- Three letters of reference, including one reference from a graduate nursing faculty member
- Health Care Professional Trainee Drug Testing Memo
- Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Form DD-214 (if you are a Veteran)
- Checklist for Health Professional Trainees
- https://www.va.gov/OAA/TQCVL/TQCVL_HPTInstructions_V1.pdf
- Fingerprint Request form https://www.grandjunction.va.gov/education/Documents/Fingerprint_Reques…
- https://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp
- VA Form OF-306 Optional Form 306
- (Rev. October 2011) (opm.gov)
- VA Form 10-2850D; https://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp
- Detailed resume
- Cover letter
- If you meet the above requirements, please submit the following:
- Essay detailing why you are interested in the program
- School Transcripts
Application Deadline: February 8th, 2022
Application Acceptance: March 2022
Interview: Onsite/Virtual: February 2022
Program Begins: August 15th, 2022
Mail or Email Completed Applications to:
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Attention: Sara Krzywkowski-Mohn EdD, MSN, APRN-BC
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45216
Email: sara.mohn@va.gov
Phone: Dr. Sara Krzywkowski-Mohn 513-861-3100 extension 4717