Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Department of Nursing Professional Staff Development at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers board certified Advance Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner a twelve-month residency in Psychiatric Mental Health Care in community partnership with the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University Colleges of Nursing.
Residents will enjoy full-time employment while completing 2080+ hours of 1:1 mentoring with Psychiatric Mental Health Providers in the inpatient and outpatient settings. In addition, collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities will occur in the Psychiatric Mental Health specialties. Residents will be in clinic 32-hours a week with a patient caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to a robust didactic curriculum. This is a funded position though the Veterans Affairs Nursing Office of Academic Affiliations and includes vacation, sick leave, health care, dental care, and life insurance benefits.
Faculty and Staff Profiles:
Mission Statement
The mission of The Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is to develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the Veterans Health Care Administration and community. The program seeks to enhance recruitment and retention of VA Nurse Practitioners by providing a constant supply of highly qualified PMHNP’s into the workforce.
Residents will master Psychiatric Mental Health Clinical Care under the mentorship of master clinicians. They will have the opportunity to participate in didactic learning in behavioral health, including observations, hands-on care, teaching, service learning, and Evidence Based Practice. The Psychiatric Mental Health -NP Residency Program seeks to create exceptional Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners who will be able to care for the complex Veteran patients.
Program Goals
- Prepare Nurse Practitioner’s to become competent providers in Psychiatric Mental Health Care.
- Develop and deliver an experiential curriculum that integrates the teacher-scholar model.
- Contribute to an expanding body of knowledge of Advance Practice Nursing.
- Serve as a resource within professional, academic, and social communities.
- Graduate Nurse Practitioners who demonstrate professional excellence.
Curriculum
Our core curriculum is composed of clinical competencies which are instrumental in the development of the competent Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner practicing in the mental health care line. The competencies are comprised of weekly independent readings, 1:1 clinical instruction, didactic sessions, and integrated learning projects with opportunities for teaching, research, and community service, along with supplemental online materials. These competencies and online training compliment weekly mentored advanced clinical practice in Psychiatric Mental Health Care across clinical settings.
- Practice Based Learning
- Quality Improvement and Patient safety
- Communication and Conflict Management
- Professional Roles and Responsibilities
- Resource Utilization
- Health Delivery Systems
- Information and Technology
- Interprofessional Collaboration
- Stress Management
- Leadership
- Professional Development
- Veteran Centric Care
- PMH Care Specific: Knowledge of Adult Gerontological and Movement Disorders
- PMH Care Specific: Knowledge of Diagnostic Criteria
- PMH Care Specific: Knowledge of Psychopharmacotherapy
- PMH Care Competencies: Assessment and Health
- PMH Care Competencies: Diagnosis & Treatment
- PMH Care Competencies: Follow-Up and Evaluation
- PMH Care Competencies: Promotion of Optimal Mental Health
- PMH Care Competencies: Patient and Family Education
Residency Experiences
The Psychiatric Mental Health NP residents will learn to become specialists in the provision of psychiatric care to the Veteran population. Through mentored Veteran centered clinical experiences and professional development activities, residents will be prepared to meet the diverse health care needs of the Veteran population using evidence based whole health psychiatric care principles.
Through completion of this 12-month residency, the resident will gain experience in psychiatric management of Veterans with varied comorbid conditions with an emphasis on needs of the Veteran population; hone critical thinking and diagnostic skills; and enhance leadership skills. After completion of this residency, the resident will have the knowledge and skills to competently practice in an independent Veteran centric psychiatric setting.
Residency Requirements
- US Citizenship
- MUST have a U.S. Social Security Number
- Most males living in the US between the ages of 18 and 26 register with the Selective Service System
- Graduation recent (within 12 months) of a master’s or doctoral level Nurse Practitioner Program accredited by CCNE or ACEN
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale
- Be serving in his/her first Nurse Practitioner role in Psychiatric Mental Health Care specialty practice area
- Possess a current board certification as a PMHNP-BC
- Current active and unrestricted license as an RN and APRN in a state, commonwealth or territory of the US or DC
- Be proficient in spoken and written English
- Must be able to complete 366 days of training starting in August
Benefits
- $78,358 stipend
- Health insurance
- Paid leave days: 13 vacation; 13 sick; 11 federal holidays
- Personal workstation laptop
- Office supplies
- Medical Library access
- Free parking
- Teaching experience
- Breakfast and lunch
- No call or weekend shifts
Application Requirements
- Three letters of reference, including one reference from a graduate nursing faculty member
- Detailed resume
- Cover letter
- Personal Statement: What personal, professional, educational, and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? What are your aspirations for a Residency program? Please comment upon your vision and planning for your short and long-term career development.
- School transcripts
Application Deadline
Application Deadline: March 1st of each year
Application Acceptance: April 1st of each year
Interview: Onsite/Virtual: March of each year
Program Begins: mid-August each year
Mail or Email Completed Applications to:
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Attention: Greg Douglas, MSN, PMHNP-BC
Director Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45216
Email: Greg.Douglas5@va.gov