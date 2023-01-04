The mission of The Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is to develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the Veterans Health Care Administration and community. The program seeks to enhance recruitment and retention of VA Nurse Practitioners by providing a constant supply of highly qualified PMHNP’s into the workforce.

Residents will master Psychiatric Mental Health Clinical Care under the mentorship of master clinicians. They will have the opportunity to participate in didactic learning in behavioral health, including observations, hands-on care, teaching, service learning, and Evidence Based Practice. The Psychiatric Mental Health -NP Residency Program seeks to create exceptional Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners who will be able to care for the complex Veteran patients.