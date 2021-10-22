Application Due Date: January 1, 2022

Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Interprofessional Team-Based Care

Positions Available: 3

The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers a Postdoctoral Fellowship with emphasis in Interprofessional Team-Based Care accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The aim of the Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is the development of advanced skills in the core competencies of clinical psychology within an integrated care environment for both independent practice and in preparation for careers as psychologists within the Veterans Health Administration. Major training experiences during the fellowship are available in these training rotations:

Behavioral Health

Integrated Health: HIV and Liver Disease

Substance Use Disorder Treatment

Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Trauma Treatment and the Mental Health Care of Homeless Veterans

Positions Available: 2

The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers a postdoctoral fellowship with emphasis in Trauma Treatment and the Mental Health Care of Homeless Veterans accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The aim of the Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is the development of advanced skills in the core competencies of clinical psychology within an integrated care environment for both independent practice and in preparation for careers as psychologists within the Veterans Health Administration. This program is specifically designed to provide fellowship training in evidence-based approaches to address two of the most prominent issues confronting veterans: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and homelessness. Fellows will have the opportunity to learn best practices in evidence-based treatment, work in both residential and outpatient treatment settings, and participate in multidisciplinary care teams. Fellows will also have the option of becoming involved in cutting edge research focused upon improving clinical care within this population of veterans.

General Eligibility, Accreditation, and Outcome Information

Psychology Training Director: Brian Zinnbauer, PhD ABPP

513-861-3100 x4969

Brian.Zinnbauer@va.gov

Internship program Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data

Date Program tables were updated: 9/7/2021