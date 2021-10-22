Psychology Training Program
Psychology Training Program The Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers a wide range of training opportunities for psychology interns and postdoctoral fellows.
- Doctoral Internship in Health Service Psychology
- Postdoctoral Fellowship in Health Service Psychology
- General Eligibility, Accreditation, and Outcome Information
Doctoral Internship in Health Service Psychology
The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers an internship in Health Service Psychology accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). Applicants can match with us through one of four tracks (General Clinical, Neuropsychology, Trauma Recovery Center, Health Psychology). Our training program subscribes to a scientist-practitioner model of education and training for the practice of professional psychology, and we offer training in a number of empirically supported treatments and evidence-based practices. Information about our training model, training rotations, program structure, eligibility requirements, and application procedures can be found in our brochure.
Application Due Date: November 1, 2021
Positions Available: Internship Total: 8
General Clinical: 2
Neuropsychology: 2
Trauma Recovery Center: 2
Health Psychology: 2
APPIC Match Numbers
General Clinical: 150411
Neuropsychology: 150412
Trauma Recovery Center: 150413
Health Psychology: 150414
Postdoctoral Fellowship in Health Service Psychology
The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers a Postdoctoral Fellowship training opportunity with two different areas of emphasis:
- Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Interprofessional Team-Based Care
- Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Trauma Treatment and the Mental Health Care of Homeless Veterans
Information about our training model, additional training rotations, program structure, eligibility requirements, and application procedures can be found in our brochure:
Application Due Date: January 1, 2022
Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Interprofessional Team-Based Care
Positions Available: 3
The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers a Postdoctoral Fellowship with emphasis in Interprofessional Team-Based Care accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The aim of the Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is the development of advanced skills in the core competencies of clinical psychology within an integrated care environment for both independent practice and in preparation for careers as psychologists within the Veterans Health Administration. Major training experiences during the fellowship are available in these training rotations:
Behavioral Health
Integrated Health: HIV and Liver Disease
Substance Use Disorder Treatment
Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Trauma Treatment and the Mental Health Care of Homeless Veterans
Positions Available: 2
The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers a postdoctoral fellowship with emphasis in Trauma Treatment and the Mental Health Care of Homeless Veterans accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The aim of the Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is the development of advanced skills in the core competencies of clinical psychology within an integrated care environment for both independent practice and in preparation for careers as psychologists within the Veterans Health Administration. This program is specifically designed to provide fellowship training in evidence-based approaches to address two of the most prominent issues confronting veterans: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and homelessness. Fellows will have the opportunity to learn best practices in evidence-based treatment, work in both residential and outpatient treatment settings, and participate in multidisciplinary care teams. Fellows will also have the option of becoming involved in cutting edge research focused upon improving clinical care within this population of veterans.
General Eligibility, Accreditation, and Outcome Information
Psychology Training Director: Brian Zinnbauer, PhD ABPP
513-861-3100 x4969
Internship program Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data
Date Program tables were updated: 9/7/2021
Postdoctoral Residency Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data
Date Program tables were updated: 9/7/2021
- Applicants must be in compliance with the Eligibility Requirements for all VA Training including the VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees
- The Psychology Training Program Policies and Procedures Handbook is available upon request.
- Please note that Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members including mandates for vaccination. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.
- The Psychology Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center supports the Mission and Vision of the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Diversity and Inclusion: https://www.diversity.va.gov/about/mission-vision.aspx
Mission: To grow a diverse workforce and cultivate an inclusive work environment, where employees are fully engaged and empowered to deliver the outstanding services to our Nation’s Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries.
Vision: That VA is the leader in public service in creating a high-performing workforce by capitalizing on its diversity, purposefully embracing inclusion, and empowering all employees to perform to their highest potential.
Accordingly, we welcome diversity in our Internship class, and we warmly encourage minorities and persons of diverse backgrounds of all types to apply to the Cincinnati VAMC Training Program.
- Our Internship and Fellowship programs are both accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First St, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242
email: apaaccred@apa.org
Phone: 202-336-5979
TDD/TTY: 202-336-6123
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation**