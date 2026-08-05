Psychology Training Program
Psychology Training Program The Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers a wide range of training opportunities for psychology interns and postdoctoral fellows.
On this page
- Doctoral Internship in Health Service Psychology
- Postdoctoral Fellowship in Health Service Psychology
- General Eligibility, Accreditation, and Outcome Information
Doctoral Internship in Health Service Psychology
The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers an internship in Health Service Psychology accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). Applicants can match with us through one of four tracks (General Clinical, Neuropsychology, Trauma Recovery Center, Health Psychology). Our training program subscribes to a scientist-practitioner model of education and training for the practice of professional psychology, and we offer training in a number of empirically supported treatments and evidence-based practices. Information about our training model, training rotations, program structure, eligibility requirements, and application procedures can be found in our brochure.
Application Due Date: November 1, 2026
Positions Available: Internship Total: 8
General Clinical: 3
Neuropsychology: 1
Trauma Recovery Center: 2
Health Psychology: 2
APPIC Match Numbers
General Clinical: 150411
Neuropsychology: 150412
Trauma Recovery Center: 150413
Health Psychology: 150414
Postdoctoral Fellowship in Health Service Psychology
The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers a Postdoctoral Fellowship training opportunity with two different areas of emphasis:
- Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Interprofessional Team-Based Care and Health Psychology
- Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Trauma Treatment and the Mental Health Care of Homeless Veterans
Information about our training model, additional training rotations, program structure, eligibility requirements, and application procedures can be found in our brochure:
Application Due Date: January 1, 2027
Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Interprofessional Team-Based Care and Health Psychology
Positions Available: 2
The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers a Postdoctoral Fellowship with emphasis in Interprofessional Team-Based Care accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The aim of the Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is the development of advanced skills in the core competencies of clinical psychology within an integrated care environment for both independent practice and in preparation for careers as psychologists within the Veterans Health Administration. Major training experiences during the fellowship are available in these training rotations:
Hematology/Oncology
Cardiovascular Disease
Substance Use Disorder Treatment
National Center for Organizational Development
Postdoctoral Fellowship with Emphasis in Trauma Treatment and the Mental Health Care of Homeless Veterans
Positions Available: 2
The Psychology Training Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) offers a postdoctoral fellowship with emphasis in Trauma Treatment and the Mental Health Care of Homeless Veterans accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The aim of the Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is the development of advanced skills in the core competencies of clinical psychology within an integrated care environment for both independent practice and in preparation for careers as psychologists within the Veterans Health Administration. This program is specifically designed to provide fellowship training in evidence-based approaches to address two of the most prominent issues confronting veterans: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and homelessness. Fellows will have the opportunity to learn best practices in evidence-based treatment, work in both residential and outpatient treatment settings, and participate in multidisciplinary care teams. Fellows will also have the option of becoming involved in cutting edge research focused upon improving clinical care within this population of veterans.
General Eligibility, Accreditation, and Outcome Information
Psychology Training Director: Brian Zinnbauer, PhD ABPP
Internship program Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data
Date Program tables were updated: 6/2/2026
Postdoctoral Residency Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data
Date Program tables were updated: 6/1/2026
- Applicants must be in compliance with the https://department.va.gov/academic-affiliations/resources/health-professions-trainees/eligibility-and-forms/ for all VA Training including the VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees. Please be advised: Although the recreational and medical use of marijuana is legal in some states, it remains federally prohibited. Thus, we cannot employ anyone who tests positive for marijuana.
- The Psychology Training Program Policies and Procedures Handbook is available upon request.
Please note: as a federal training site our program staff and trainees follow the federal guidelines and requirements for the VHA with regard to eligibility and vaccinations. Also, we consider the internship training year to be a year of on-site training, and accordingly we do not expect to have opportunities to work or train from home.
- For additional information about training eligibility please visit https://department.va.gov/academic-affiliations/resources/health-professions-trainees/eligibility-and-forms/
Within the Department of Psychology, our goal is to create a community that recognizes and values the inherent worth and dignity of every person. We believe that a wide variety of backgrounds, worldviews, and experiences among our staff strengthens our community, stimulates creativity, promotes the exchange of ideas, and allows us to provide more sensitive and effective patient care. We welcome these same characteristics in our training classes, and we warmly encourage persons of different backgrounds to apply to the Cincinnati VAMC Training programs.
- Our Internship and Fellowship programs are both accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First St, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242
email: apaaccred@apa.org
Phone:
TDD/TTY:
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation**