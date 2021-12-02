Speech Pathology Clinical Fellowship

Fellows work and learn in a variety of inpatient and outpatient settings within the Medical Center, and engage in interprofessional practice with specialty services including Neurology, Otolaryngology, Medicine, Oncology, TBI/Polytrauma, Nutrition, Nursing, and other rehabilitation therapies. Thorough, hands-on clinical teaching and supervision allows Fellows to develop the skills and abilities needed to manage a full time, complex patient caseload. They also engage in a variety of didactic and academic learning opportunities, including participation in interdisciplinary and community SLP journal clubs, attendance at College of Medicine Grand Rounds, onsite training in flexible endoscopy, and opportunities for postgraduate learning through in-person and virtual courses and conferences. In addition, Fellows have the opportunity to participate in clinical research and/or quality improvement programs that can train skills necessary for a future career incorporating clinical research.

The Speech Pathology Section serves inpatients, outpatients, and residents of a Community Living Center. Fellows will gain experience and provide services in all general areas of medical speech pathology, including evaluation/treatment of individuals with dysphagia, speech and language disorders, cognitive disorders, voice disorders, and tracheostomy. They will also gain specialized experience in subspecialty areas of speech language pathology, which may vary according to the specific professional goals and interests of the selected Fellows. Overall, we are seeking candidates with a strong interest in medical speech pathology and a desire to grow and develop professionally in a fast-paced, learning-oriented medical setting.