VALOR Nursing Program

They attend multiple professional development trainings which include one week of nursing orientation, multiple critical care classes, BLS and ACLS, 12 hours of EKG interpretation and an entire day of Whole Health. VALORs are also given the opportunity to explore specialty practice areas and are rotated through the Operating Room, Cardiac Catheter Lab and Post Anesthesia Care Unit. After those 10 weeks, VALOR students are allotted an additional 400 practice hours to continue to hone their skills to becoming competent registered professional nurses. The VALORS often select their clinical practice area such as medical-surgical, intensive care and the emergency room. During this time, VALOR students are paid 80% of a Nurse 1 Level 1 salary.

Cincinnati has a long and robust history of the VALOR Program. VALOR has been a part of the Cincinnati educational nursing fabric since 1990! Many VA outstanding practicing registered nurses are products of this program. This year, four amazing VALOR students were selected, and as such they represent three local universities: The University of Cincinnati, Xavier University and Miami University Colleges of Nursing. Candidates were selected based on a stringent grade point average, outstanding letters of recommendation from their colleges of nursing and their unique personal practice statements. Sara Krzywkowski-Mohn EdD, FNP-BC is the new VALOR Program Manager.

Meet our VALOR Nursing Students and VALOR Program Manager: