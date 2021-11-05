Fisher House
The Cincinnati VA Fisher House was dedicated on October 1, 2001. it is a free temporary home away from home for families and caregivers of Veterans and Active-Duty Military while their loved one is receiving treatment at the VA Cincinnati Healthcare System and who live more than 50 miles away from the campus.
Our Fisher House has 16-private suites complete with common kitchen, laundry facilities, spacious dining room, living room. Guests must be able to take care of their own personal needs. Guests are responsible for maintaining their own rooms and keeping the common areas clean. There is no maid service.
Referrals to Fisher House must be completed in advance. During regular business hours you may contact Social Work Service or your VA Provider, who will make a referral if eligible. After hours, this is done by the Administrative Officer of the Day (AOD).
Additional Contacts/Resources:
Cincinnati VA Fisher House
Karrie Hagan, Manager
Fisher House Wish List