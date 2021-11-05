Our Fisher House has 16-private suites complete with common kitchen, laundry facilities, spacious dining room, living room. Guests must be able to take care of their own personal needs. Guests are responsible for maintaining their own rooms and keeping the common areas clean. There is no maid service.

Referrals to Fisher House must be completed in advance. During regular business hours you may contact Social Work Service or your VA Provider, who will make a referral if eligible. After hours, this is done by the Administrative Officer of the Day (AOD).

Additional Contacts/Resources:

Cincinnati VA Fisher House

Karrie Hagan, Manager

513-475-6571

Fisher House Wish List