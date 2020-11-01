 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Citrus Heights Vet Center

Address

5650 Sunrise Boulevard
Suite 150
Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Phone

Citrus Heights Vet Center entry from parking lot.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Citrus Heights Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Citrus Heights Vet Center - Sutter County

Located at

Sutter County Veterans Hall
1425 Veterans Memorial Circle
Yuba City , CA 95993

Phone

Veterans Memorial Hall Sutter County

