Check your claim, decision review, or appeal status
Find out how to check the status of certain VA claims, decision reviews, or appeals online.
What types of claims, decision reviews, and appeals can I check in this tool?
You can use this tool to check the status of a VA claim, decision review, or appeal for these types of benefits:
- Disability compensation (including claims based on special needs like an automobile or clothing allowance)
- Veterans or Survivors Pension benefits
- Special monthly compensation (such as Aid and Attendance)
- Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.)
- Burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran’s burial and funeral expenses
- Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) or Special Housing Adaptation (SHA) grant
You can also use this tool to check the status of these types of requests:
- Requests to add or remove dependents
- Requests for approval of school attendance for dependent children
Note: For healthcare-related claims, decision reviews, and appeals, check the information on your decision letter to find out how to check the status.
Once I’m signed in, how do I check my status?
You’ll find a list of your claims, decision reviews, and appeals. You can check the statuses in the list. Or you can select a claim, decision review, or appeal to review the full details.
What kind of information can I get from this tool?
You can find out where your claim, decision review, or appeal is in our review process.
You can also check these details:
- Any evidence you’ve filed online to support your initial claim
- Any additional evidence we’ve requested from you
- Your claim, decision review, or appeal type
- What you’ve claimed
You can also use the tool to upload and download some documents:
- Upload evidence for an initial claim (you can’t use this tool to upload evidence for a decision review or an appeal)
- Download decision letters for certain types of claims, decision reviews, and appeals
What if I sent a document to VA as evidence and it’s not listed?
This may be because certain documents won’t appear online.
We won’t list these types of documents:
- Documents you sent to us by mail or fax, or
- Documents you brought to us in person, or
- Documents we’ve restricted to protect your or someone else’s privacy
Will VA protect my personal information if I use this tool?
Yes. This is a secure website. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information.
If you print or download anything from the website, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
What if I have more questions?
You can call us:
- For healthcare-related benefits, call our VA health benefits hotline at
(TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
- For other benefits, call our VA benefits hotline at
(TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
Note: We’re dedicated to listening to you about how you prefer to receive communications from us, both online and by mail. We’re meeting with Veterans, accredited representatives, and other trusted partners to keep improving our communications while protecting your personal information.