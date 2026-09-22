You can use this tool to check the status of a VA claim, decision review, or appeal for these types of benefits:

Disability compensation (including claims based on special needs like an automobile or clothing allowance)

Veterans or Survivors Pension benefits

Special monthly compensation (such as Aid and Attendance)

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.)

Burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran’s burial and funeral expenses

Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) or Special Housing Adaptation (SHA) grant

You can also use this tool to check the status of these types of requests:

Requests to add or remove dependents

Requests for approval of school attendance for dependent children

Note: For healthcare-related claims, decision reviews, and appeals, check the information on your decision letter to find out how to check the status.