You can use this tool to check the status of a VA claim or appeal for compensation. Track your:

Disability compensation (including claims based on special needs like an automobile or clothing allowance)

Veterans or Survivors Pension benefits

Special monthly compensation (such as Aid and Attendance)

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)

Burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran’s burial and funeral expenses

You can also use this tool to check the status of a claim or appeal for other benefits like these: