About the VA Clarksburg Healthcare System

The VA Clarksburg Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations serving northern and central West Virginia. Facilities include our Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Gassaway, Parkersburg, Parsons, and Westover. We also operate a rural mobile clinic that’s based at our Clarksburg hospital to serve Veterans who have difficulty accessing health care. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Clarksburg health services page.

The VA Clarksburg Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5), which includes medical centers and clinics in Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Learn more about VISN 5

Research and development

At Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Our research program is affiliated with the West Virginia University Institutional Review Board.

Major research areas include:

Cardiology

Colorectal cancer

Depression

Women’s health

Pulmonology

Teaching and learning

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Our affiliated academic and professional education institutions include:

West Virginia University

Fairmont State University

Alderson-Broaddus College

Fast facts

Our hospital is named after Louis A. Johnson, who practiced law in Clarksburg before serving in World War I and later helped found the American Legion. He was appointed Secretary of Defense by President Harry S. Truman in 1949.

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center opened in 1950. It is on a 16-acre site adjacent to Veterans Memorial Park and the West Virginia State Nursing home.

