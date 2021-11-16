Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Who we serve

We provide health care services at 6 locations serving northern and central West Virginia. Facilities include our Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Gassaway, Parkersburg, Parsons, and Westover. We also operate a rural mobile clinic that’s based at our Clarksburg hospital to serve Veterans who have difficulty accessing health care.