Mission and vision
VA Clarksburg Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Who we serve
We provide health care services at 6 locations serving northern and central West Virginia. Facilities include our Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Gassaway, Parkersburg, Parsons, and Westover. We also operate a rural mobile clinic that’s based at our Clarksburg hospital to serve Veterans who have difficulty accessing health care.