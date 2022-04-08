Please note the Veterans Food Bank for the month of April 2022 will be held on the 4th Friday of the Month (April 22nd). All other months the food bank takes place on the 3rd Friday. The food bank is from 8am to 10am.

The Mountaineer Veterans Food Bank is held in the parking area between the VA pool and the Freedom shelter pavilion at the VA park in Clarksburg. This food bank is for Veterans only. If you wish to pre-register, you may call 304-623-3461, ext. 2021.