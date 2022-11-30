A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and post-9/11 Veterans?

Join us for a PACT Act Informational Town Hall on Thursday, December 15, from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg, WV.

At the event, you can ask questions regarding eligibility, enroll in VA health care, and more. Bring your DD214 if you are not yet enrolled at the Clarksburg VA.

If you’re unable to attend, visit VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.

VFW Post 573 - 430 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV 26301

