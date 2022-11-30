PACT Act Informational Town Hall
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
VFW Post 573
430 W Pike Street
Clarksburg , WV
Cost:
Free
The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a PACT Act Informational Town Hall on Thursday, December 15, from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. At the event you will receive information regarding the PACT Act, be able to enroll in VA health care, and be able to ask questions to senior Clarksburg VA officials. Bring your DD214 if you are not yet enrolled at the Clarksburg VA. If you’re unable to attend, visit www.va.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.
