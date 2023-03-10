VBA Regional Office PACT Act Claims Clinic

Who: Service members, Veterans, their families and Survivors.

What: The Huntington Regional Office will provide a one stop shop for claims processing. Individuals can file new claims, check the status of pending claims or receive guidance on benefits.

When: Thursday, July 13, 2023 / 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. No appointment necessary.

Where: Main entrance lobby of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center - 1 Medical Center Drive, Clarksburg, WV.