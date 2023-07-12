Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Education and Resource Fair

VA and Community Resources on site to assist Veterans.

When:

Fri. Oct 6, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Clarksburg Veterans Memorial Park - Osborne Shelter

WV-98

Clarksburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Location: Osborne Shelter at Veterans Memorial Park, Clarksburg, WV. 

VA and Community Resources on site to include:

Multiple VA Disciplines

Hearts of Gold

Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture

Mountain CAP

CCWVCAA

Clarksburg Mission

Celebrate Recovery

Veterans Upward Bound

Morgantown Vet Center

Soldier and Family Readiness Program

WV Prevention Solutions

Operations Welcome Home

Healthy Minds

Starts and Strides 

Vets with Guitars 

American Red Cross

and more!  Refreshments will be provided. 

For more information, contact (304)623-3461, ext. 2094 or email jessica.chatham@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: