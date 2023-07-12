Veterans Education and Resource Fair
VA and Community Resources on site to assist Veterans.
When:
Fri. Oct 6, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Clarksburg Veterans Memorial Park - Osborne Shelter
WV-98
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
Location: Osborne Shelter at Veterans Memorial Park, Clarksburg, WV.
VA and Community Resources on site to include:
Multiple VA Disciplines
Hearts of Gold
Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture
Mountain CAP
CCWVCAA
Clarksburg Mission
Celebrate Recovery
Veterans Upward Bound
Morgantown Vet Center
Soldier and Family Readiness Program
WV Prevention Solutions
Operations Welcome Home
Healthy Minds
Starts and Strides
Vets with Guitars
American Red Cross
and more! Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact (304)623-3461, ext. 2094 or email jessica.chatham@va.gov.See more events