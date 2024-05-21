Tucker County Veteran Town Hall
This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.
When:
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Tucker County Senior Center
217 Senior Lane
Parsons, WV
Cost:
Free
