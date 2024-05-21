Skip to Content

Tucker County Veteran Town Hall

This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

When:

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Tucker County Senior Center

217 Senior Lane

Parsons, WV

Cost:

Free

