Braxton County Veteran Town Hall This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Braxton County Senior Citizens Center 23 Senior Center Drive Sutton, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Braxton County Senior Citizens Center Cost: Free





