Monongalia County Veteran Town Hall This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. When: Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Morgantown Vet Center 34 Commerce Drive Suite 101 Morgantown, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Morgantown Vet Center Cost: Free





