Monongalia County Veteran Town Hall

This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

When:

Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Morgantown Vet Center

34 Commerce Drive

Suite 101

Morgantown, WV

Cost:

Free

