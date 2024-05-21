Skip to Content

Wood County Veteran Town Hall

This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

When:

Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 15

2505 Ohio Avenue

Parkersburg, WV

Cost:

Free

