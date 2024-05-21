Wood County Veteran Town Hall This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. When: Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 15 2505 Ohio Avenue Parkersburg, WV Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Post 15 Cost: Free





