Women Veterans Town Hall
This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.
When:
Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Chapel, 1st floor
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
This round of town halls will focus on PACT Act Healthcare Eligibility, the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Medical Foster Home Program, and will include an open forum between Veterans, media, and the staff of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.