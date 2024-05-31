Summer 2024 VetFest PACT Act & VBA Claims Clinic
VBA and LAJVAMC are hosting our annual claims clinic with 10-12 benefits representatives available, Toxic Exposure Screenings, enrollment, woman’s health programs, food trucks, and more.
When:
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg
206 Armory Rd.
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
VBA and LAJVAMC are hosting our annual claims clinic with 10-12 benefits representatives available, Toxic Exposure Screenings, enrollment, woman’s health programs, food trucks, and more.