Summer 2024 VetFest PACT Act & VBA Claims Clinic

VBA and LAJVAMC are hosting our annual claims clinic with 10-12 benefits representatives available, Toxic Exposure Screenings, enrollment, woman’s health programs, food trucks, and more.

When:

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg

206 Armory Rd.

Clarksburg, WV

Cost:

Free

