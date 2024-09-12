Skip to Content

The Louis A. Johnson VAMC will offer a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic (for Veterans only) on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 8:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. in the parking garage adjacent to the medical center. September 30th will be the first day the flu vaccination is offered at the medical center.

Toxic Exposure Screening Clinic

Veterans Who Have Been Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxic Substances While on Active Duty - have you had your toxic exposure screening? You may be missing out on additional VA benefits including service-connected disability compensation.

When:

Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

1st floor, Green Hallway

1 Medical Center Drive

Clarksburg, WV

Cost:

Free

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will be offering a Toxic Exposure Screening Clinic Monday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 25th in-person or by phone.

In-person: Clarksburg VA - Green Hallway, 1st floor, 7:30a.m. to 5:30p.m.
By phone: Call (304)623-3461, extension 4059 or 2011, 7:30a.m. to 5:30p.m.

Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm ET

Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm ET

