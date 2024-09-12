Toxic Exposure Screening Clinic
Veterans Who Have Been Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxic Substances While on Active Duty - have you had your toxic exposure screening? You may be missing out on additional VA benefits including service-connected disability compensation.
When:
Where:
1st floor, Green Hallway
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will be offering a Toxic Exposure Screening Clinic Monday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 25th in-person or by phone.
In-person: Clarksburg VA - Green Hallway, 1st floor, 7:30a.m. to 5:30p.m.
By phone: Call (304)623-3461, extension 4059 or 2011, 7:30a.m. to 5:30p.m.
Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm ET
Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm ET
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm ET