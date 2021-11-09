 Skip to Content

Caregiver support

VA Clarksburg health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Caregiver Support Program
304-623-3461 Ext. 2020

Caregiver Support Program, Manager - Charlene Simmons

Caregiver Support Program, Advanced MSA - Elizabeth Dempsey 


Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)

PGCSS Senior Social Worker - Lesa Meinze

Program Coordinator - Erin Cox

Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)

Caregiver Support RN - Tammy Kelley

Caregiver Support Senior SW - Missy Crowe-Weekley

Clinical Assessors - Ed Barker / Jodi Singleton

Care we provide at VA Clarksburg health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Clarksburg caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Clarksburg region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

