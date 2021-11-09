Caregiver support
VA Clarksburg health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Caregiver Support Program
304-623-3461 Ext. 2020
Caregiver Support Program, Manager - Charlene Simmons
Caregiver Support Program, Advanced MSA - Elizabeth Dempsey
Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
PGCSS Senior Social Worker - Lesa Meinze
Program Coordinator - Erin Cox
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
Caregiver Support RN - Tammy Kelley
Caregiver Support Senior SW - Missy Crowe-Weekley
Clinical Assessors - Ed Barker / Jodi Singleton
Care we provide at VA Clarksburg health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Clarksburg caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Clarksburg region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274