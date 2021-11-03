Women Veteran care

Welcome! Our team is proud to serve you.

Women who have served in the Armed Forces are eligible for a variety of Veterans benefits. VA actively encourages women to utilize the benefits due them. Every VA facility is committed to meeting the unique needs of Women Veterans by delivering the highest quality health care to each woman, while offering her the privacy, dignity, and sensitivity to gender specific needs that she deserves. Women covered by Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) may also be eligible for some services. You must be enrolled in the VA to receive services.

Women Veterans Clinic

The Women's Clinic is located on the first floor of the main facility in Clarksburg. The clinic offers a quiet, private and comfortable clinic setting with state of the art technology and diagnostic capabilities.

Mammography

The clinic offers mammography via a state of the art digital full field mammography unit. Early detection and screenings with mammography can save lives. In women, breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths. The numbers of deaths have declined over the last decade partly because of increased screening. The best screening test is a mammogram. A mammogram can help detect a breast lump even before it can be felt.

The American Cancer Society recommends women to receive mammograms regularly at age 40 or earlier depending on family history. Please talk to your health care team about your breast health today.

Bone Density Testing

The Women Veterans Clinic has offered on-site bone density testing since 2007. This painless tests helps to diagnose osteoporosis, also called bone thinning. The VA health care team can assist women Veterans of all ages in the prevention and/or treatment of osteoporosis. Please talk to your health care team about your bone health today.

Mental Health

VA has responded to the growing number of women Veterans by developing a wide range of mental health services to meet their unique needs. Available services include psychological assessment and evaluation, outpatient individual and group psychotherapy, acute inpatient care and residential-based psychosocial rehabilitation. Specialty services target problems such as posttraumatic stress disorder, substance use problems, depression, and homelessness. To accommodate female Veterans who do not feel comfortable in mixed-gender treatment settings, many facilities throughout the VA have women-only programs or have established specialized women’s treatment teams. Nationally, VA also has over a dozen women-only residential and inpatient programs.

For Women Veterans, VA is Here

VA welcomes women Veterans. We are committed to providing high-quality services in a sensitive and safe environment at all VA facilities. Women Veteran Program Managers are available at each VA medical center to assist women Veterans with questions and coordinate services (see contact information on this page).

Each woman Veteran is assigned a Women’s Health Primary Care Provider. These experienced providers are trained to deliver comprehensive primary care, as well as routine women’s health care. You will be at the center of a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) where a provider, nurse, and others will work with you to manage your health care:

Primary care: general medical care for acute and chronic conditions, such as chronic pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes

Preventive care: immunizations and cancer screenings (breast and cervical), osteoporosis screening and management

Gender-specific care

Birth control, family planning, and preconception counseling

Women Veterans Call Center

The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN 855-829-6636). Call, chat, or text are all available.