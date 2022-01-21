Campus map

Directions

From Interstate 79 north

Take exit 119 onto U.S. Route 50 west towards Clarksburg. After 2 miles, exit onto Joyce Street. Turn left at the traffic light onto State Route 20. Continue on State Route 20 and bear right onto State Route 98 to the medical center. Take the second entrance into medical center. We also have signs from the interstate to our facility.

From Interstate 79 south

Take exit 119 onto U.S. Route 50 west towards Clarksburg. After 2 miles, exit onto Joyce Street. Turn left at the traffic light onto State Route 20. Continue on State Route 20 and bear right onto State Route 98 to the medical center. Take the second entrance into medical center. We also have signs from the interstate to our facility.

From U.S. Route 50 east

Stay on U.S. Route 50 west towards Clarksburg. Take exit ramp to Joyce Street. Turn left at the traffic light onto State Route 20. Continue on State Route 20 and bear right onto State Route 98 to the medical center. Take the second entrance into medical center. We also have signs from the interstate to our facility.

From U.S. Route 50 west

Stay on U.S. Route 50 east towards Clarksburg. Turn right at the traffic light onto State Route 98 east (Davisson Run Road). Turn left onto State Route 19 north and follow the road to the VA bridge. Turn right onto the VA bridge and continue past Veteran's Memorial Park. Turn left into the medical center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

1 Medical Center Drive

Clarksburg, WV 26301-4155

Intersection: Rt. 98 and Medical Center Drive

Coordinates: 39°16'13.22"N 80°21'41.12"W