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Operating status

VA Clarksburg health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, ext. 3690

Change your appointment: 304-623-3461, ext. 7676

Media inquiries: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, ext. 4044

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, select 0 for operator

Pharmacy refill: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, select 2

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care:

Public affairs: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, ext. 4044