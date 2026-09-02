Operating status
Facility operating statuses
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, ext. 3690
Change your appointment: 304-623-3461, ext. 7676
Media inquiries: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, ext. 4044
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, select 0 for operator
Pharmacy refill: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, select 2
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care:
- Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, ext. 3690
Public affairs: 304-623-3461 or 800-733-0512, ext. 4044