COVID-19 vaccines

On March 24, 2021, the President signed the SAVE Lives Act. The law expands VA's authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to more Veterans and some spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

Veterans and their spouses/caregivers are encouraged to “Sign Up and Stay Informed” to receive regular updates about the COVID-19 vaccine at VA by visiting: www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg continues to offer unscheduled walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday-Friday. (Excluding federal holidays)

For COVID-19 INITIAL DOSE vaccinations, visit the Red Firm on the 1st floor from 8:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.

For COVID-19 BOOSTER vaccinations, visit the Multipurpose Rooms on the 1st floor from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

To receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, Veterans are asked to present their VA card and Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

If you are not currently enrolled as a VA patient, please visit Register For Care | VA Clarksburg Health Care | Veterans Affairs or contact Enrollment at 304-623-3461, Ext. 3332 or 3590.

