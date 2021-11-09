COVID-19 vaccines
The COVID-19 initial vaccination and booster vaccinations are available for all enrolled Veterans, and some spouses and caregivers of Veterans.
On March 24, 2021, the President signed the SAVE Lives Act. The law expands VA's authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to more Veterans and some spouses and caregivers of Veterans.
Veterans and their spouses/caregivers are encouraged to “Sign Up and Stay Informed” to receive regular updates about the COVID-19 vaccine at VA by visiting: www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.
The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg continues to offer unscheduled walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday-Friday. (Excluding federal holidays)
For COVID-19 INITIAL DOSE vaccinations, visit the Red Firm on the 1st floor from 8:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.
For COVID-19 BOOSTER vaccinations, visit the Multipurpose Rooms on the 1st floor from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.
To receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, Veterans are asked to present their VA card and Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.
If you are not currently enrolled as a VA patient, please visit Register For Care | VA Clarksburg Health Care | Veterans Affairs or contact Enrollment at 304-623-3461, Ext. 3332 or 3590.
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.