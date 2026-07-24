She previously served in an interim capacity beginning in January 2021. Ms. Forsha is the former Deputy Director of the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System where she oversaw healthcare provided to 80,000 Veterans. Her VA career began in March of 1998 as the Nurse Manger of three large outpatient clinics and the Emergency Department. She has held progressively responsible positions including the Director of Quality and Patient Safety; Quality Management Officer; and has assumed details as the Network Deputy Director and Acting Director of the Butler VA, Erie VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh VAMC, and Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center.

Ms. Forsha has a Masters Degree in Critical Care Nursing as a Clinical Nurse Specialist from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is a graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Institute Members Only training and the Senior Executive Assessment Program.