Dr. Knight serves as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Dr. Knight provides senior executive oversight across Nursing, Sterile Processing Services, Nutrition and Food Services, Chaplain Services, Education, and Social Work Services.

With more than 17 years of progressive leadership experience, Dr. Knight began her VA career in 2016 at the Denver VA Medical Center, now known as the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. Dr. Knight later advanced to the role of Chief Nurse of Inpatient Care Services, where she led interdisciplinary teams, strengthened inpatient operations, and advanced High Reliability Organization practices. Prior to joining the VA, Dr. Knight held key leadership roles including Regional Director of Clinic and Home Care Services and Assistant Director of Nursing, serving geriatric and underserved populations with a focus on care quality and operational performance.

Dr. Knight earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) specializing in Advanced Leadership in Health Care and contributed academically as adjunct faculty in nursing programs.