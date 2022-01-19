Student Resource Page

 Skip to Content

At least 6 weeks before your desired rotation start date, we must receive all of the forms indicated below.  All forms need to be reviewed for completion & verify that all information submitted is correct.

All forms can be found below. 

Use the Student WOC Application Checklist  to help keep you organized.

Of note, the Student Placement & Fingerprint Form must be received a minimum of 5 business days prior to coming in for fingerprinting.

DO NOT SIGN the Appointment Affidavits (Form SF-61 until you are instructed to sign while in the presence of a VA Official


The BLS/ACLS Certification Form form is to be signed by your Program Director

All of the above forms should be completed electronically & returned to VHACLAALLIEDHEALTHSTUDENTS@va.gov 6 weeks prior to the start of rotations:

For any question concerning any of the documentation requirements, please contact:

Candice Postle (contact information below)
Program Support Assistant
Research/ GME/ Staff Development

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
One Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Candice Postle

Program Support Assistant, Research/GME/Staff Development

VA Clarksburg health care

Phone: 304-623-3461 ext. 3878

Email: Candice.Postle@va.gov

At least two weeks before your desired rotation start date:

Please arrange to complete the fingerprinting process. It is during this span of time that you must schedule an appointment with the Personal Identity Verification (PIV) office located in Building 6 at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) campus. The number to reach HR is 304-623-3461 ext. 3432 or ext. 3310 to get your fingerprints.

Directions from main building to PIV office:

  • Park in the main parking lot.
  • Enter the Medical Facility through the main entrance.
  • Take your first left after entering (towards MRI).
  • Take your next right and walk to the end of the hallway (towards MRI, Cafeteria).
  • At the end of the hall, take the door to your left and then the door to your right. This will place you on our patio.
  • Descend the stairs on the other side of the patio area and bldg. 6 will be in front of you.

On your first rotation day, you will need to bring in 2 forms of legal ID. Please review information as follows:

  • EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, SCHOOL IDENTIFICATION CARDS ARE NO LONGER ACCEPTED as one of the two required types of identification for PIV credentials issuance.
  • Two identity source documents from the matrix below are required. Neither identity document may be expired or cancelled.
  • One ID must be from the Primary Identity Source Document column.
  • The second ID can be either a Primary Identity Source Document or a Secondary Identity Source Document.
  • Applicants may not provide two documents from the Secondary Identity Source Documents.
  • The two identity credentials must be different types of credentials. For example, a driver’s license from New York plus a driver’s license from Iowa is not an acceptable combination of identity documents.

List of Specific Identification Documents Required

