Student Resource Page

At least 6 weeks before your desired rotation start date, we must receive all of the forms indicated below. All forms need to be reviewed for completion & verify that all information submitted is correct.

All forms can be found below.

Use the Student WOC Application Checklist to help keep you organized.

Of note, the Student Placement & Fingerprint Form must be received a minimum of 5 business days prior to coming in for fingerprinting.

DO NOT SIGN the Appointment Affidavits (Form SF-61 until you are instructed to sign while in the presence of a VA Official



The BLS/ACLS Certification Form form is to be signed by your Program Director

All of the above forms should be completed electronically & returned to VHACLAALLIEDHEALTHSTUDENTS@va.gov 6 weeks prior to the start of rotations:

For any question concerning any of the documentation requirements, please contact:

Candice Postle (contact information below)

Program Support Assistant

Research/ GME/ Staff Development

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

One Medical Center Drive

Clarksburg, WV 26301