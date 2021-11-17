Volunteer or Donate

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.

To donate, complete the "Donate at a Facility" form.

To donate online, complete the "Donate Online" form.

Thank you for your support of our Medical Center and the patients we serve.

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is pleased to announce the availability of E-Donate, an online donation option that will provide community members, who wish to give back to Veterans at the medical center, a simple and safe way to pledge their support to the fund of their choice. The E-Donate option allows donors to select from a number of funds at the medical center to which they may donate. Additionally, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) administrative costs are appropriated, so donors can be assured 100 percent of their donations go to the funds they select and the Veteran patients they are choosing to support. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the Department of Treasury. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation.

Cash donations

The following is a list of General Post Fund (GPF) Accounts that have been set up for programs to assist in helping our veteran population along with a brief description of their purpose.

GPF#

General Post Fund

1901RECREATION - Supports Recreation Therapy Program with items, activities, and outings for patients such as bowling, movies and attending ballgames. Also purchases canteen books for patients at bingo.

1902CANTEEN BOOKS - Purchases Canteen Books for patients, purchases in retail store and cafeteria for in-patient needs.

1905CHRISTMAS FUND - Christmas gifts for patients, decorations for patient areas, including all four CBOC’s, and patients’ Holiday party refreshments.

1907GENERAL PURPOSE - Buys coffee supplies for patient areas, comfort items, magazines, purchases strictly for patient use.

1910SOCIAL WORK FUND - Supplies emergency items for Veterans such as bus tickets to get home, food, gas, hotel lodging.

1913VETERANS OUTREACH CENTER - Purchases coffee supplies for the Vet Center, emergency needs of their veteran clients.

1915HOSPICE FUND - Supports Hospice programs and supplies comfort items for Hospice patients and family members when needed.

1918VAVS FUND - VAVS Committee’s fund. Used by committee as members approve.

1920CBOC PARKERSBURG----coffee supplies for clinic, magazines, snacks etc.

1924HOMELESS VETERANS - Supplies items and supports events for Health Care for Homeless Veterans patients and program.

1926WELCOME HOME FUND - Supports OEF/OIF/OND Program’s annual Welcome Home Event

1928WOMEN VETERANS PROGRAM - Supports veteran women’s program with supplies and refreshments for special events.

1930MORGANTOWN CBOC - Coffee supplies for clinic, magazines, snacks etc.

1934CAREGIVER SUPPORT - Supports Caregiver Program and events

1937 Volunteers - Used to support volunteers such as the volunteer banquet and items for Volunteer Drivers.

Non-Cash Donations (We are temporarily not accepting books)

All donations will go directly to Veterans and VA programs to assist with patient needs

Brown Bag Items Chicken or Tuna Salad with Crackers Granola Bar, Chips, peanuts, or other snack Bottle of Water Fruit Cup or Apple Sauce Spoon and Napkins

I-Tunes Gift cards for Speech Therapy to add programs to I-Pad for therapy

Gift Cards for Kroger’s, Wal-Mart, Target, Aldi’s, Shop N Save, Food Lion

Restaurant and Entertainment Gift Cards and tickets

Gas Cards

Underwear-all sizes (s-8X)

Sports bras

Diabetic Socks

T-Shirts (s-4X)

Sweatpants (s-4X)

Sweatshirts (s-4X)

Winter Coats/Jackets (s-4X)

Denture Adhesive/tablets

Combs

Toothpaste-small

New Patient Comfort Kits shampoo soap toothbrush toothpaste combs razor shaving cream



Shaving Cream-small

Shampoos-small

Shaving Lotion-small

Ditty Bags-for wheelchairs/walkers

Deodorant-small

Puzzle Books-large print

DVD Movies

Music CDs for Library/MRI Suite

Welcome Home baskets for Homeless Program Buckets Brooms Mops Dust pans Dish soap Dish rack Kitchen garbage cans Garbage Bags Toilet paper Paper towels Bathroom garbage cans Bathroom shower curtain with hooks Large Towels Wash cloths



Please ensure comfort items are non-alcohol based!

During the winter months donations of winter coats, long underwear, hats and winter gloves are appreciated for our homeless veteran population. Our Homeless Veteran’s Coordinator ensures these items go to Veterans in need.