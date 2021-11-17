Volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.
To become a volunteer, complete the "Volunteer at a Facility" form.
The below forms will also need reviewed and completed. Completed forms should be mailed to:
Voluntary Service 00-P
One Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV 26301
Or turn all forms in to the Voluntary Service Office in Room B117 at the medical center.
Thank you for your support of our Medical Center and the patients we serve.
Volunteer Assignments
We've listed some of the ways you can volunteer below; however, if you have special skills to offer, please call us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our Veteran patients.
Health Information Management Service (HIMS)
Duties: Fill in Medical Forms and Coversheets to route to providers
Prepping “tapping” inpatient charts
Faxing request to other providers for records
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)
Duties: Pick-up patients from their homes and bring them to Clarksburg VA or CBOCs safely and on time. Wait for patients while at their appointments and return patients to their homes after their appointments. Assist Volunteer Transportation Coordinator in the Volunteer Transportation Office.
Requirements: Drivers must have driver’s license, proof of auto insurance, complete a TB test, pass a physical, customer service skills
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (estimated)
Escort
Duties: Assist in transporting patients and lab specimens within the medical facility
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Front Desk
Duties: Greeting patients, visitors, volunteers and staff as they enter the medical center
Assisting patients, visitors, volunteers and staff of where they need to go in the medical center
Answering the phone and providing information to those that need it
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Canteen Café
Duties: Wash dishes/trays, Clean and sanitize tables, fill condiments
Hours: Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kiosk Check-in
Duties: Assists Veterans with checking in for appointment at Kiosk
Provides customer service including directions within facility
Provides assistance with general information regarding layout of facility
Hours: Monday- Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Disclaimer
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed.