Volunteer Assignments

We've listed some of the ways you can volunteer below; however, if you have special skills to offer, please call us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our Veteran patients.

Health Information Management Service (HIMS)

Duties: Fill in Medical Forms and Coversheets to route to providers

Prepping “tapping” inpatient charts

Faxing request to other providers for records



Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)

Duties: Pick-up patients from their homes and bring them to Clarksburg VA or CBOCs safely and on time. Wait for patients while at their appointments and return patients to their homes after their appointments. Assist Volunteer Transportation Coordinator in the Volunteer Transportation Office.

Requirements: Drivers must have driver’s license, proof of auto insurance, complete a TB test, pass a physical, customer service skills

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (estimated)

Escort

Duties: Assist in transporting patients and lab specimens within the medical facility



Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Front Desk

Duties: Greeting patients, visitors, volunteers and staff as they enter the medical center

Assisting patients, visitors, volunteers and staff of where they need to go in the medical center

Answering the phone and providing information to those that need it



Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Canteen Café

Duties: Wash dishes/trays, Clean and sanitize tables, fill condiments



Hours: Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Kiosk Check-in

Duties: Assists Veterans with checking in for appointment at Kiosk

Provides customer service including directions within facility

Provides assistance with general information regarding layout of facility



Hours: Monday- Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Disclaimer

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed.