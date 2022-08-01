Clearwater Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Clearwater Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
To make an appointment, you can call 727-549-3600.
Currently, we require masks inside the building.
You’re also welcome to walk in or call to learn how we can assist you.
We also have non-traditional hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to support those we serve. Please call us to find out more.
We’re located in the southeast corner of the Northside Plaza, near Felice’s Deli. Parking options include accessible spaces and unmarked spaces available for use. Our entry is also wheelchair accessible.
Using the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA), you can access our center by using bus stop "US Hwy 19 N + Riviera Rd."
Visit Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for routes and schedules
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Clearwater Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Currently available groups
- Era-specific support groups
- PTSD coping skills
- Vietnam Veterans groups
- Women Veterans group
- Spouse support group
Talk to your therapist about which group is right for you.
DAV volunteer available weekly to help Veterans with benefits and claims
A volunteer from Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is available on-site every Monday from 8:00 a.m. to noon to support Veterans and service members with information and assistance in VA benefits and claims. No appointment is necessary.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our therapists are trained in a variety of marriage and family therapies. We also offer a spouses and significant others support group. Please contact us for more details.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We also offer individual counseling for those who have lost a loved one due to an active-duty death or to family members of a Veteran who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors available based on your comfort or preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
All of our therapists are proud Veterans who understand what it means to serve.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect you with benefits, services, and programs that support your transition from the military.
Let us help you with:
- Enrolling in VA health care and connecting with primary care
- Finding where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Using your VA education benefits
- Finding out how to apply for and use your VA home loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
We can help you make a direct connection with a Veteran Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veterans Service Organizations.
A volunteer from the DAV is here to assist Veterans with disability and benefits claims every Monday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We'll help connect you to services with the local VA Medical Centers and to programs in the community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans, military culture or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group education briefings. Give us a call for more information.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.