Cleveland Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help.

You can call our main line at 216-707-7901 to set up an intake appointment. We’ll work with you to schedule that appointment based on your availability.

During your first visit, you’ll complete an intake packet including paperwork on confidentiality and consent. We’ll discuss your military service and gather some basic information.

You’ll then be assigned a counselor and given your next appointment time.

Follow-up appointments

We’ll call you the day before your in-person appointment as a reminder. If you’re doing a virtual appointment, you’ll receive an email reminder with a link to your VA Video Connect (VVC) appointment.

COVID-19 precautions

Face masks are currently required within the building. We have some available if needed.