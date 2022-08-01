Cleveland Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support at VA and in your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Cleveland Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help.
You can call our main line at 216-707-7901 to set up an intake appointment. We’ll work with you to schedule that appointment based on your availability.
During your first visit, you’ll complete an intake packet including paperwork on confidentiality and consent. We’ll discuss your military service and gather some basic information.
You’ll then be assigned a counselor and given your next appointment time.
Follow-up appointments
We’ll call you the day before your in-person appointment as a reminder. If you’re doing a virtual appointment, you’ll receive an email reminder with a link to your VA Video Connect (VVC) appointment.
COVID-19 precautions
Face masks are currently required within the building. We have some available if needed.
Our main location in Maple Heights is on Warrensville Center Road, across from the Giant Eagle supermarket. Designated parking spots are along the south side of the building, but you may park in any spot in the lot behind the Vet Center.
The Southgate Transit Center, a hub for several bus lines, is 0.3 miles from our location in Maple Heights.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Cleveland Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Free equine therapy groups through local stables
We’ve partnered with Fieldstone Farm in Chagrin Falls to provide free equine therapy for Veterans, service members, and their families. Groups are filling up fast. Contact us to learn more.
Moving to new location
We’re excited to announce that we’re moving to a new location in Oakwood Village in late 2022. Clients and community partners will receive a mailing with our new address. Stay tuned for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Based on your specific needs, we might use one or more of the following approaches:
- Gottman Method
- Emotion-focused interventions
- Communication skills education
- Periodic couples retreats
- LGBTQ+ relationship affirming
We encourage family involvement in your journey toward healing. In addition to couples and family counseling, we offer educational sessions about trauma and trauma reactions for loved ones.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The death of a loved one often causes significant emotional and psychological stress.
We can support and assist you through bereavement counseling. This includes a broad range of transition services such as outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes one-on-one counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs. We also have groups for different combat eras, whole health practices, and other benefits.
We use evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Gottman Method
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We are here to listen, and are trained to help. We offer:
- Individual counseling
- Evidence-based PTSD treatment
- Referral and connection to other VA MST programs
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Counselors are available to provide therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Prolonged Exposure
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
We also offer skills-based and whole health groups.
We encourage family involvement in your journey toward healing. In addition to couples and family counseling, we offer educational sessions about trauma and trauma reactions for family members.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- Discussing how to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Detailing where to go to file claims and other forms
- Helping you understand your VA education benefits
- Connecting you with housing and home loan benefits
- Providing education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help you get connected to substance use programs, both inpatient and outpatient, with VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help you with addiction, detox, or to gain stability.
To reach VA's Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Program within Northeast Ohio, you can call 216-791-3800, ext. 4725.
If you’re outside of Northeast Ohio, you can use VA’s directory to find a local SUD program.
Find a SUD program near you in the national online directory
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
During business hours, you can walk into our Vet Center and receive care without an appointment.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can connect you with the right people to access your benefits, including:
- VA medical care
- VA education benefits
- VA housing and home loan benefits
- VA burial benefits
- State-funded resources, including support with filing for a VA service-connected disability
Ask to speak to our outreach specialist to learn more about your benefits.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We want to connect with organizations and events that serve Veterans, service members, and their families. If you’re a community organization that would like to collaborate with us or host event that we should attend, please give us a call.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.