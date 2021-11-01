Locations

Main location

Cleveland Vet Center Address 5310 1/2 Warrensville Center Road Maple Heights, OH 44137 Directions on Google Maps Phone 216-707-7901 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Cleveland Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Cleveland Vet Center - Akron Located at Summit County Veteran Service Commission 1060 E. Waterloo Road Akron, OH 44306 Directions on Google Maps Phone 216-707-7901 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Cleveland Vet Center - Chardon Located at Veteran Service Commission in Geauga County Office Building 12611 Ravenwood Drive, Suite 260 Chardon, OH 44024 Directions on Google Maps Phone 216-707-7901 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Cleveland Vet Center - Painesville Located at Lake County Veteran Service Commission 105 Main Street Painesville, OH 44077 Directions on Google Maps Phone 216-707-7901 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.