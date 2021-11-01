 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Cleveland Vet Center

Address

5310 1/2 Warrensville Center Road
Maple Heights, OH 44137

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Front entrance to the Cleveland Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Cleveland Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Cleveland Vet Center - Akron

Located at

Summit County Veteran Service Commission
1060 E. Waterloo Road
Akron, OH 44306

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Summit County Ohio Veteran Service Commission

Cleveland Vet Center - Chardon

Located at

Veteran Service Commission in Geauga County Office Building
12611 Ravenwood Drive, Suite 260
Chardon, OH 44024

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

new Geauga Co Admin Building

Cleveland Vet Center - Painesville

Located at

Lake County Veteran Service Commission
105 Main Street
Painesville, OH 44077

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lake County Ohio Admin Building

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.