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VA Coatesville health care

At the VA Coatesville Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Locations

1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320-2096

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Coatesville

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Other services at VA Coatesville health care

Stories

The energy in the beginner Tai Chi class session changed once everyone learned they’d be celebrating their Marine Corps Veteran and centenarian classmate’s milestone with birthday cake afterwards.

100-year-old Veteran performs a standing Tai Chi move.

Events

Enroll now for this 8 class series featuring the D.A.S.H eating plan.

When

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

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