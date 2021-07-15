About the VA Coatesville Healthcare System

The Coatesville Healthcare System provides you with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Caring for our nation's Veterans continues to be the guiding mission of the Coatesville VA Medical Center. Our core values are integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence. These values define our culture and strengthen our dedication to those we serve.

Health care and services

The Coatesville Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is one of 150 VA medical centers nationwide. The medical center and its outpatient clinics in Spring City and Newtown Square, PA, are an integrated health care system dedicated to providing Veterans with care that improves their health and well-being. We offer urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health care, long-term care, pharmacy and numerous supportive services to outpatients, inpatients, and residential patients. In fiscal year 2019, the medical center served 18,860 Veteran patients, had 231,168 outpatient visits, and completed 2,240 inpatient and residential admissions. We have 302 operating beds and approximately 1,300 employees.

We provide you with health care services at 3 locations: the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (hospital) and 2 community-based outpatient clinics. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services that each Coatesville health care location offers, visit the VA Coatesville health care page.

Coatesville health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We're among the top-ranked and most innovative care centers in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4). VISN 4 includes medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 44 VA outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. Learn more about VISN 4.

2020 Fast facts

We served 17,200 Veterans in our service area, including 16,212 men and 988 women.

We had 1,183 full-time employees, including 270 nurses and 35 physicians.

About 23% of our employees are Veterans.

Our annual operating budget is about $192 million.

We have 302 operating beds: 148 residential rehabilitation treatment program beds, 126 community living center (nursing home) beds, and 28 mental health beds.

We had 193,171 outpatient visits and 1,287 hospital admissions.

We have a large virtual care program. We completed 8,276 Telehealth visits and 1,760 Telemental health care visits.

Outreach teams attended 33 events in the community working to enroll Veterans and answer anyone’s questions about VA benefits

Accreditation

We’re committed to delivering you high-quality services, and we’re equally committed to maintaining high-quality business practices.

We’re proud that we’ve been accredited for the following programs and services by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International:

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

Mental Health Intensive Case Management

For more information about CARF International, the standards, or the survey process, visit their website.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports