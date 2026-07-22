About the VA Coatesville Healthcare System

The Coatesville Healthcare System provides you with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Caring for our nation's Veterans continues to be the guiding mission of the Coatesville VA Medical Center. Our core values are integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence. These values define our culture and strengthen our dedication to those we serve.

Health care and services

The Coatesville Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is one of 170 VA medical centers nationwide and is an integrated health care system dedicated to providing Veterans with care that improves their health and well-being. We offer urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health care, long-term care, pharmacy and numerous supportive services to outpatients, inpatients, and residential patients. In fiscal year 2025, the medical center served 17,729 Veteran patients, had 228,043 outpatient visits, and completed 1,086 inpatient and residential admissions. We have 221 operating beds and approximately 1,083 employees.

We provide you with health care services at 3 locations: the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (hospital) and 2 community-based outpatient clinics in West Norriton and Newtown Square, PA. We also have a community living center (nursing home). To learn more about the services that each Coatesville health care location offers, visit the VA Coatesville health care page.

Coatesville health care is one of the leading VA health care systems in the nation when it comes to mental health care and our Community Living Center (CLC) is regarded as an age-friendly health system by the globally recognized Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

2025 Fast facts

We served 17,729 Veterans in our service area, including 16,387 men and 1,342 women.

We had 1,083 full-time employees, including 168 nurses and 38 physicians.

Our annual operating budget is about $305.9 million.

We have 302 operating beds: 148 residential rehabilitation treatment program beds, 126 community living center (nursing home) beds, and 28 mental health beds.

We had 228,043 outpatient visits and 1,086 hospital admissions.

Accreditation

We’re committed to delivering you high-quality services, and we’re equally committed to maintaining high-quality business practices.

We’re proud that we’ve been accredited for the following programs and services by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International:

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

Mental Health Intensive Case Management

For more information about CARF International, the standards, or the survey process, visit their website.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports